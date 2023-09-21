DOONA! FIRST teaser, posters: Bae Suzy captivates Yang Se Jong with her enigmatic and alluring charisma

On September 21, Netflix released the first teaser and posters for DOONA! starring Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong taking on the roles of Doona and Won Ju, respectively. The romance drama follows the life of Won Ju who comes across his new neighbor in the shared house, who in turn is a glamorous ex-celebrity named Doona. He tries to avoid her in the beginning but her mysterious behavior makes him fall for her. The drama will be released on October 20.

DOONA! first teaser starring Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong

The teaser for DOONA! released portrays the start of a thrilling romance, portraying the enchanting Doona (Bae Suzy) sparkling under the sunlight and Won Jun (Yang Se Jong), who can't take his eyes off of her. Doona halts her career and lives in hiding, away from all kinds of eyes, and Won Jun is a college student who carries on with a hard life and looks forward with a great attitude. The two are from totally different worlds, meet in a shared house, and begin getting closer. Doona continues to have an effect and Won Jun remains confused about her. He doesn't know whether she is just charming and cute or if she has something else planned in her life. Their romantic interactions is certain to the viewers feel differently and excited to see them on screen together.

DOONA! first posters

The teaser poster grabs the attention with lines that indicate the connection between the two characters, Lee Doona, and Lee Won Jun as well as bright colors that appear to foretell a splendid romance. Both the poster shows what the other person and other people think about them. Doona's poster shows her being talked about as she takes a break from being a celebrity and a K-pop idol. Won Jun's poster showcases his mixed thoughts as well as the sprinkling of her lines that keep running around in his head. It is obvious that these two have their own set of problems but they like each other enough to feel some tension whenever they are around each other. Doona and Won Jun, who were just off-kilter at communicating their feelings, are so close in the third poster, and their stunning expressions towards each other, show a new romance on the way.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Stray Kids’ Hyunjin, Lee Know, Seungmin reschedule upcoming events due to minor car collision