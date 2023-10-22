Doona! Full Review: Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong’s love story is too realistic but entertaining

Name: Doona!

Premiere date: 20 October 2023

Cast: Bae Suzy, Yang Se Jong, Lee Yu Bi, Park Se Wan, Shin Ha Young, Kim Do Wan

Director: Lee Jeong Hyo

Writer: Jang Yoo Ha (based on the webtoon The Girl Downstairs by Min Seong Ah)

Number of episodes: 9

Genre: Romance

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Netflix

Check out Doona! teaser

Doona! storyline

The romance story follows the chance meeting of a college sophomore and an ex-K-pop idol who end up living in the same shared house. Lee Doona, played by Bae Suzy, decides to quit her highly successful career as a singer, only to come across a sophomore living in the room above hers. Named Lee Wonjun, portrayed by Yang Se Jong, he’s warm, caring, and is not affected by her fame. They start by disliking the other, only for the two of them to fall head over heels following many incidents while living so close.

Doona! Review

Taking a page from real K-pop idol lives, Doona!, as we’re sure even Bae Suzy would agree, is an eye-opening riveting piece of pop culture behind the scenes for many, and a series of expected happenings for others. You’d be shocked to find out just how many cliches find a home in the show, all through its 9 episodes as an unlikely duo find their way to each other despite all odds and much to many viewers’ chagrin separates at the end. The closure that Lee Doona and Lee Wonjun once promised each other never arrives in a clear set of events but is made crystal clear thanks to their vastly different lives that are very much in proximity of each other but just out of reach.

The positives of Doona!

You can’t go wrong with good casting and great visual aesthetics of a show. But then again, the production was expected to be good at it, which was very much delivered. On the other hand, it was the gargantuan promotions that went around the time of release that may have convinced viewers of the birth of a new K-pop group named Dream Sweet, Bae Suzy’s team on the show. Or it may be the highly awaited return of Yang Se Jong who has previously displayed his acting abilities on multiple occasions. But what worked most in favor of the show for us, is the realistic nature of a K-pop idol’s dating life while trying to maintain good image in the public and making themselves scandalous for trying to find love in the midst of chaos. It has been largely observed how any witch hunt in the past has made or broken the lives of pop stars, the K-pop side of which has been getting surprisingly more attention due to the demographic it has been associated with.

The negatives of Doona!

It’s not all sunshine and rainbows for the couple that battles self-doubt and anger, even falling flat of expectations towards the middle, going round and round, and then very swiftly picking up pace. The 9-episode run for The Girl Downstairs adaptation seems almost rushed at a point towards the 3rd portion of the show, not given enough time for situations to be digested or romance to be felt as the couple’s future comes crashing down on them much like reality does. One thing that was the most bothersome was how Yang Se Jong did not seem Lee Wonjun’s supposed age of 21 years old for almost all throughout the show. The originally 30-year-old star looked much more mature despite his cute appearance and if one can look past that, the romance would become that much more believable.

Acting performances by Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong

Bae Suzy was practically made for this role, embodying it with a familiar attitude. While netizens have been busy pitting other possible casting options against her, the global control of Suzy on the pop star stature has been undeniable making her an almost perfect fit. As Lee Doona, she probably gets to ironically live her life on the screen once again and aces it while doing so. Yang Se Jong’s return isn’t as grand as his fans would like but gives him a chance to embody a sincere role. The story, made for the female lead, does not play into his hands but that is expected and does not seem out of place. However, his expressions never once fall out of order which is a welcome sight after all.

Final comments

Director Lee Jeong Hyo, known for waving his magic on the romance genre, may have done it again, albeit very differently this time by not giving a happy ending to the lead couple, unlike what the masses may have expected. Will it turn the reception against him? Only time will tell. But it is pretty satisfactory to watch how things turned out for the hot love shared between two unlikely individuals.

