DOONA! main poster and teaser OUT: Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong present intriguing romance

DOONA! The upcoming K-drama title on Netflix has just dropped a new poster and teaser of the show. The burning chemistry between Bae Suzy and Yan Se Jong in the new teaser video has further raised the excitement level of the fans. The highly awaited show, from the director of Crash Landing on You, Lee Jeong Hyo, will premiere on October 20. DOONA! marks the comeback of Bae Suzy on the streaming platform after hits like Vagabond and Start-Up. Prior to the teaser drop, a special behind-the-scenes clip was released by Netflix on October 3, glimpsing the character arcs of the stars. Check out the new teaser video and poster from the show.

DOONA! new poster and teaser clip out, ahead of the grand premiere

DOONA! is all set to revive the South Korean soft romance drama era in the age of supernatural, zombie, and thriller shows. The storyline will revolve around a college student Won Jun played by Yan Se Jong and a former K-pop idol Lee Doo Na played by Bae Suzy. With the recent release of its intriguing main poster and teaser, the series has sparked a lot of interest among the fans. The new poster beautifully depicts the transitioning of Lee Doo Na and Won Jun from acquaintances to potential lovers through a sensitive and heart-melting moment. The leads of the show seem to be so invested in each other leaving fans in awe over their sizzling chemistry.

DOONA! new teaser video out

The most recent teaser video features Lee Doo Na and Won Jun against serene Seoul backdrops, highlighting the close bond between their lives. Additionally, the latest teaser illustrates the intertwining lives of Doona and Won Jun. “I won't fall in love with you”, the female lead firmly declares to Won Jun. "I won't ever do" she further states. She remembers their earlier conversation, "You once mentioned that you and I belong to separate universes," and Won Jun seems to reply, "Yet here we are, coincidentally sitting together at the same station." The one-minute forty seconds long teaser further demonstrates how Won Jun finds his academic routine disrupted by Lee Doo Na’s presence in his life. Whether it was her suggesting an impromptu meal plan or attending his college lectures. "I can't help but want more," Won Jun acknowledges. The mysterious representation of the former K-pop idol has left fans wondering about her character arc in the show.

Netflix DOONA! cast and behind-the-scenes video

The talented cast lineup of DOONA! stars Lee Yu Bi, Go Ah Sung, Park Se Wan, Lee Jin Wook, and others in key roles apart from the Vagabond and Dr. Romantic actors. The global launch of DOONA! on Netflix is scheduled for October 20. After completing his military duty in November 2021, Yang Se Jong is currently making his first comeback to the drama industry. On October 2, Netflix released a sneak peek of the forthcoming K-drama. Reportedly, the webcomic The Girl Downstairs by Min Song Ah served as the series' prime source of inspiration.

