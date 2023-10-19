Doona! pre-release teaser OUT: Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong slowly creep into each other’s universe

Doona! starring Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong will be premiering on October 20 and prior to its release, a pre-release clip was released. The romance drama is much-anticipated as the chemistry between the actors is palpable and fans cannot wait to see the two on screen together. As we eagerly wait for the drama to drop, here is a breakdown of the clip released.

Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong slowly come closer to each other

On October 19, Netflix released a pre-release teaser for the upcoming K-drama, Doona! starring Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong. The video opens with Bae Suzy’s character Lee Doo Na walking into the classroom where Yang Se Jong’s character Won Jun is sitting. As she walks in and goes and sits next to Won Jun, the former idol’s voice-over says, “We were living in a totally different universe but coincidentally we sat together at some stop”.

At first glance, Won Jun doesn’t recognize her but then comes to realize that she’s biased against his favorite idol group. Then a montage follows in which Won Jun saves Lee Doo Na’s phone number and is seen in the classroom smiling. Lee Doo Na slowly walks up to someone on the sports ground while her narration says, “I don’t know if it's right, but I was glad that it was you”.

Doona! release date and summary

Doona! will be released on October 20 on Netflix. The romance drama is directed by Lee Jung Hyo who has created classics like Crash Landing on You and Romance is a Bonus Book. The drama stars Bae Suzy, Yang Se Jong, Park Se Wan, Kim Do Wan, and Kim Min Ho.

The drama tells the story of a former K-pop idol who has secluded herself after she left her life of fame and popularity. She lives in a shared house and Won Jun who is a friendly and warm university student also starts living there. Won Jun can’t keep away from her mysterious self and finds himself getting attracted to her. Slowly, he breaks her walls down and the two come closer.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Doona!: Bae Suzy as ex-K-pop idol and Yang Se Jong as warm student; know more about characters