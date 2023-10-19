Doona!: Secret reveal of Suzy and Go Ah Sung’s Sweet Dream MV; watch

With only a day remaining before the premiere of the upcoming Netflix series Doona!, fans were taken aback by the music video for the on-screen girl group featured in the drama. Starring Bae Suzy and Yang Sejong, the series revolves around a college student who becomes roommates with Doona, a retired K-pop idol leaving behind her glamorous days. In the unveiled music video, Bae Suzy, along with Go Ah Sung, showcases her idol talents, leaving fans in awe.

Sweet Dreams starring Suzy and Go Ah Sung

On October 18, during a special press conference for the premiere of the Netflix original series Doona!, the music video for the song Sweet Dream by the in-drama girl group Dream Sweet was revealed for the first time. To bring the character of Lee Doona to life, the drama introduced her former group Dream Sweet with a surprising lineup, including Rian and Simeez from the dance crew La Chica, singer Janet Suhh, and actress Go Ah Sung, who makes a special appearance in the drama.

While fans were already excited to see Suzy as the idol center in Doona!, the talent displayed by the girl group Dream Sweet came as a pleasant surprise. In the Sweet Dream music video, both Suzy and actress Go Ah Sung captured attention, showcasing their skills as if they had been experienced idols all along.

More about Go Ah Sung

Go Ah Sung, born on August 10, 1992, is a South Korean actress. Beginning her career as a child actress, she gained recognition for her role in The Host. Notable works in her filmography include Snowpiercer, Samjin Company English Class and TV dramas such as Master of Study and Heard It Through the Grapevine.

Go Ah Sung took on her first romantic comedy role in the MBC drama Radiant Office. In this series, she portrays a twenty-something woman who, following a suicide attempt and a potentially terminal diagnosis, feels she has nothing to lose. This perspective prompts her to approach her job and life with new vigor.

In 2018, Go Ah Sung was cast in the South Korean adaptation of the U.K. series Life on Mars, playing the role of the team's sole female detective.

More about Doona!

Doona!, starring Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong, is set to premiere on October 20. In this upcoming drama, Bae Suzy takes on the role of Lee Doona, while Yang Se Jong portrays Lee Won Jun. Lee Doona was once a familiar face as the frontwoman of a popular idol group. However, for undisclosed reasons, she stepped away from the idol life and began living an ordinary, everyday existence. Despite her departure from the spotlight, the shadows of fame continue to follow her, with curious gazes and discussions persisting.

Lee Won Jun is a warm and affectionate university student, and also a devoted fan of Doona's group, with her as his bias. Their paths cross when he moves into her shared house, and they start living together. Won Jun finds himself irresistibly drawn to the mystery surrounding Doona and endeavors to break down the walls she has created, seeking to become a part of her life.

The romance drama Doona! is directed by Lee Jung Hyo, known for creating classics such as Crash Landing on You and Romance is a Bonus Book.

