Doona! star Yang Se Jong launches personal Instagram; Check out FIRST post

Yang Se Jong debuts on Instagram with a personal handle. On October 23, the Doona! actor made his highly anticipated debut on the photo-sharing platform. Known for his role in shows like Duel and Dr. Romantic, Yang Se Jong is the newest heartthrob in the realm of K-dramas with his comeback in Doona! alongside Bae Suzy. Read on to know more.

Yang Se Jong's personal Instagram account aoes live

On October 23rd, the South Korean actor launched his personal Instagram handle and dropped his first post. In the photo, he can be seen standing, facing a serene mountainous backdrop, his arms open, embracing it all. Without revealing his face, his aura spoke for him. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “It’s so nice to see you.” Within just a few hours of his Instagram launch, the actor has garnered over 67.6K followers (at the time of writing), including his agency Blossom Entertainment. His first post currently holds 51,987 likes. Fans are thrilled as they have long awaited this moment.

Check out Yang Se Jong’s Instagram profile

About Yang Se Jong’s Doona!

The actor has become a global sensation after his chemistry with Bae Suzy shined in Netflix’s newly released Doona!. The story revolves around a collegegoer Won Jun (Yang Se Jong) and a retired K-pop Idol Lee Doona (Bae Suzy). The show was released on October 8 and stars Lee Yu Bi, Go Ah Sung, Park Se Wan, Lee Jin Wook, and others in key roles, apart from the abovementioned artists. Doona! is helmed by Lee Jeong Hyo, known for his work in the K-drama Crash Landing on You starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin. The 9-episode mini-series is currently the hot trend on Netflix. The series is inspired by the webcomic The Girl Downstairs by Min Song Ah.

More about Yang Se Jong

South Korean actor and model Yang Se Jong was born on December 23, 1992, in Anyang City of Gyeonggi Province. Upon completing his studies at the Korea National University of Arts, and having a brief modeling career, he bagged the role in the medical K-drama Dr. Romantic.

With his roles in projects like Saimdang, Memoir of Colors, Duel, and Temperature of Love, he received major awards such as the SBS Drama Awards and the 54th Baeksang Arts Awards. These achievements earned him the label of “monster rookie" by the press. He is currently under contract with the agency Blossom Entertainment.

