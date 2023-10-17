Doona! starring Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong: Where to watch, cast, plot, release date, and more

Name: Doona!

Premiere Date: October 20, 2023

Cast: Bae Suzy, Yang Se Jong

Director: Lee Jeong Hyo

Writer: Jang Yoo Ha

Genre: Romance, Comedy, Youth

No. of Episodes: 9

Where to watch: Netflix

Doona! is a romance-based K-drama that stars Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong in the lead roles. Bae Suzy will be playing the role of Doona and Yang Se Jong will play Won Ju. The upcoming drama is about Won Ju's life who lives in a shared house with a glamorous neighbor who is an ex-celebrity Doona. He tries his best to avoid her but Doona's mysterious behavior has him develop some feelings for her.

Where to watch Doona!?

Doona! will be exclusively available to watch on Netflix. It will premiere on October 20, 2023. The romance-based upcoming Korean drama will have a total of nine episodes.

The cast of Doona!

The main cast of Doona! include Bae Suzy will be playing Lee Doona, once a famous K-pop idol, who retired from the entertainment industry. Yang Se Jong will be playing the role of Won Ju who is a university student. He lives in a shared house with Lee Doo Na as her neighbor. Other actors in the supporting roles include Lee Yu Bi, Park Se Wan, and Shin Ha Young.

Doona!'s plot

Doona! is a story about a K-pop idol named Lee Doo Na. In her prime, she was the most famous and glamorous idol known as the center and visual of her group. But due to an unfortunate incident, Doo Na decided to retire from the industry and lead a normal life. Whereas Won Ju is a university student who lives in a shared house with Doo Na. The mystery surrounding her intrigues him which leads to the two of them developing close feelings for each other while he discovers who Doo Na exactly was as a K-pop idol.

