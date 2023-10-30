Doona! starring Suzy and Yang Se Jong unveil unseen stills; deleted scene teases special episode?

Romance K-drama Doona! recently released all nine episodes starring Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong. With many fans tuning in and the show dominating globally, many fans are hoping for a potential special episode as unreleased stills from the show point towards a delete scene.

Doona! unreleased stills

On October 25, the production team of Doona! unveiled some previously unreleased stills from the show. The K-drama, starring Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong, had released all its episodes, leading to a range of fan reviews, viewpoints, and opinions. Many viewers found the ending to be realistic yet open-ended.

The release of these unseen stills has sparked speculation about the existence of deleted scenes and the possibility of a special episode, which fans are increasingly requesting. This additional content could provide further closure or insights into the storyline, generating excitement among the show's dedicated followers.

The released stills showcase Bae Suzy, who portrayed Lee Doo Na, donning a beret and a blue top in the first image. She is seen gazing at something or someone with a slightly intense, perhaps even an angry, expression on her face. Another still features Yang Se Jong, who played Won Jun, looking at someone with a beaming smile, radiating positivity and brightness.

The third image depicts Lee Doo Na and Won Jun standing in a field adorned with pink muhly grass, sharing a significant gaze from a distance, perhaps conveying unspoken emotions.The fourth and final still presents various characters from the show standing together, some engaged in meaningful glances with each other and others looking forward, exuding a radiant and joyful aura.

The caption on the post reads “The moments of happiness with friends, the pink flowers, Wonjun's smile, and Doona. We're leaving the undisclosed stills here that leave a deep impression/have a deep impact. The romance that we will go back to watch every fall.”

With the release of these stills, fans are eagerly anticipating the possibility of a special episode or some additional content that could be made available to them from the series.

Doona! storyline

Doona! tells the story of a former K-pop idol who retired from the industry at a young age due to some unknown reason. She is living in a shared house where she encounters Lee Won Jun, a warm and kind-hearted college student. Won Jun becomes deeply entangled in Doo Na's life as he tries to unravel all the mysteries surrounding the former celebrity.

