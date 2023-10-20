Doona!: Sweet Dream's Bae Suzy channels K-pop idol charm in The Whispering Spell MV release; Watch

Netflix's new series Doona! starring Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong premieres today. The on-screen girl group called Sweet Dream has released the music video for their song titled The Whispering Spell. Bae Suzy and Go Ah Sung are seen showing their idol talents, leaving fans awestruck. Doona! the series revolves around the story of a retired K-pop idol and a college student.

The Whispering Spell MV by Doona!'s Sweet Dream

Netflix released the music video for The Whispering Spell by the fictional girl group Sweet Dream. The new drama Doona! starring Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong in the lead roles. Bae Suzy is an idol member of the on-screen girl group Sweet Dream in the new drama.

The music video starts with the members dressed in beautiful black and white costumes like a true K-pop idol group would. Sweet Dream is seen performing crisp choreography moves in the new song titled The Whispering Spell. Sweet Dream is a five-member fictional girl group from the new series Doona! which reflects on the life of an ex-K-pop idol.

Previously, during the press conference of Netflix's series Doona! the new music video was unveiled for the first time. Sweet Dream was brought to life by introducing Bae Suzy as Lee Doo Na, Rian, and Simeez from the dance group La Chica, singer Janet Suhh and actress Go Ah Sung as fellow members.

Doona! Starring Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong releases today

Doona! will premiere today on Netflix. The story revolves around Lee Doo Na who was once an idol group member in the K-pop industry. She retired from the glamorous life owing to difficult circumstances and started living a low life away from fame. Bae Suzy plays Lee Doo Na in the drama.

Whereas, Won Ju is a college student who lives in a shared house. He is a fan of Lee Doo Na. He discovers Lee Doo Na is his neighbor but feels curious about the mystery surrounding her. Yang Se Jong plays Won Ju in the new Korean drama. With time the two get closer and start developing feelings for each other.

