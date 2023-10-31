Doona!'s Yang Se Jong, Kwak Sun Young and more leave Blossom Entertainment; join new agency by former staff

South Korean actors Yang Se Jong, Kwak Sun Young, Kim Gun Woo, Kim Min Chul, and Jung Moon Sung have left their current agency called Blossom Entertainment. The group of talents joined a newly established agency after their exclusive contracts ended with their current agency. According to a South Korean media report, the new agency has been founded by an ex-staff member from Blossom.

Actors join a new agency established by an ex-staff member

On October 31, an official from Blossom Entertainment told the media outlet that five of its actors will be transferred to a newly founded company by former executives of Blossom Entertainment. They had been a part of the agency for a long time. He also added that they plan to continue their great cooperation in the future and asked for the fans' support and eagerness to the great performances shown by actors in the future.

Kim Gun Woo made his debut in 2017 with Fight for My Way and delivered a remarkable performance in The Glory. Kwak Sun Young began her acting career with Dalgona in 2016 and recently worked in Moving. Whereas Jung Moon Sung made his debut with a musical called Subway Line 1 in 2007. Kim Min Chul's acting debut happened in 2018 with a film called Please Come Back to Busan Port.

About Yang Se Jong

Yang Se Jong was recently seen in the Netflix drama Doona! alongside Bae Suzy. He made his acting debut in 2016. He recently launched his Instagram account. Yang Se Jong has been garnering praise for his acting skills in the Netflix drama.

Doona! follows the story of a K-pop idol named Lee Doo Na who takes retirement from the K-pop industry and starts living away from the limelight. In the midst of it all, she meets Yang Se Jong who plays a college student, and falls in love with him. The two fight the odds to be with each other but their careers come in the way.

