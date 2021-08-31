Double Treat: HyunA and DAWN drop a retro arcade teaser video & tracklist for self produced collab '1+1=1'

It has been 24 hours since HyunA and DAWN announced their first collaboration, the self-produced EP titled, '1+1=1' and we are blessed with a lot of content already! On August 30, a short teaser clip was shared announcing HyunA and DAWN’s first EP together '1+1=1,' which will be released on September 9 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). In the glittery pink teaser video, we see "Hyuna + Dawn = ?" pasted in bold letters. A strange mathematical equation '1+1=1' appears on screen with a blurry heart background and the release date and time posted below.

Now, HyunA and DAWN have dropped another funky teaser for their debut as a duo! The retro arcade game teaser video gives another groovy hint about their upcoming collaboration. the teaser video starts with an animated video of a gaming arcade with HyunA and DAWN's names pasted in bold. Then we see '1+1=1 PING PONG' and finally, the release date and time can be seen on screen. The entire time, foot-tapping music plays in the background, giving us a sneak peek of how the album might sound sonically.

You can watch the video below:

Not just that, HyunA and DAWN also dropped the tracklist for '1+1=1'. DAWN has participated in composing and writing the lyrics for all four songs, while HyunA took part in composing 'PING PONG' and 'XOXO' and writing lyrics for 'PING PONG,' 'XOXO' and 'I Know.'

Also, some more exciting news for HyunA and DAWN fans. We'll be getting a peek into their work-love balance through the YouTube reality series "I'm Fine Thank You, and You?" set to be unveiled on August 31 at 8 pm KST (4:30 pm IST) through Studio Lululala‘s YouTube channel. We cannot wait! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

