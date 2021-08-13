Double treat: Jung Hae In starrer 'D.P.' drops OFFICIAL main poster and trailer

Jung Hae In fans, we are in for a double treat today! On August 13 KST, the main poster and official trailer for the upcoming Netflix original drama 'D.P.' were released. The action-filled drama is set to release on August 27 as a Netflix original series. The series will star Jung Hae In, Goo Kyo Hwan, Kim Sung Kyun, Shin Seung Ho, and more for an intriguing story.

For those unversed, 'D.P.' is based on the eponymous webtoon ‘D.P: Dog Days’ by Kim Bo Tong. The story revolves around a man named Ahn Jun Ho (Jung Hae In) as he takes on the complicated job of being a D.P., also known as Deserter Pursuit, during his mandatory military service. He is joined by Ho Yeol (Goo Kyo Hwan) who is his senior in the army. Both are designated the job of finding at least 10 deserters who have run away from their military service in their course of the job.

In the official poster, Jung Hae In and Goo Kyo Hwan embrace their dual roles as ordinary civilians and soldiers, who are being tasked with the mission to catch deserters. Jung Hae In and Goo Kyo Hwan look every inch the part, with their unkempt hair and outfits in faded colours.

You can check out the poster below:

The trailer gives us a glimpse into Private Ahn Jun Ho's life as he puts in his best, most sincere efforts towards his duty. The trailer also previews an interesting bromance with his senior Ho Yeol (Goo Kyo Hwan). In the trailer, Jun Ho is puzzled by his responsibilities as a D.P. team member. In response, Ho Yeol lets Jun Ho on a little secret that in order to catch the deserters, they must first try to 'become them'.

You can watch the trailer below:

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Jung Hae In is a tough challenger in first teaser for Netflix original series

Are you excited to watch D.P.? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.