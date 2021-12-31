Double Treat: Netflix unveils first poster & teaser trailer for high school zombie drama 'All Of Us Are Dead'

In a day, we will be ushering into a new year, and for all our audiences, new K-dramas filled with exciting stories, amazing actors and path-breaking content awaits us! In a fresh update, Netflix has not one but two surprises for us! On December 31, Netflix unveiled the first poster and the first teaser trailer for the high school zombie drama 'All of us are Dead' slated to premiere on Netflix on January 28.

Korean makers continue their affinity with the zombie thriller genre in what promises another smash hit! 'All of us are Dead' is a coming of age, high school zombie thriller starring Yoon Chan Young, Park Ji Hoo, Cho Yi Hyun, Park Solomon and Yoo In Soo in lead roles. Based on the Naver webtoon 'Now at Our School' by Joo Dong Geun, The story follows a group of students stuck in their school during a zombie apocalypse. Their friendship and moral values are at stake, as they fight to survive and come out alive against all odds.

The first poster shows a battered school ground with bloodstains all over its surface as hapless students gather on the grounds. The drama's name 'All of us are Dead' is written in bold white ink with the release date posted below.

You can check out the poster below:

The first teaser trailer delivers a banger in its first reveal itself! The brief teaser showcases the students turning into zombies as teachers find themselves trapped in the school trying to get out of this murky situation alive. The brief teaser video gives us a goon enough glimpse of what we can expect from this 'edge of the seat' kind of thriller packed with enough to keep one hooked to the screen. Will the police rescue the students from this zombie apocalypse or will they become a part of this murky mess themselves? Tune into 'All of us are Dead' on December 28.

You can check out the teaser below:

