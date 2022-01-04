Double Treat: Soloist Yuju teases debut with REC.; YENA drops first concept photos for SMiLEY

Former GFRIEND member Yuju has released the schedule for her highly anticipated solo debut with the mini album, ‘REC.’. Following the release of the first teaser on January 3, we have more details about Yuju’s upcoming first release since signing with Kang Daniel’s agency KONNECT Entertainment. On January 4 at midnight KST, the schedule teased the drop of the cover art, a concept film, tracklist, concept photos, album sampler, and more. The list also mentions a ‘Special Gift’ scheduled for January 16.

Check out the release schedule for Yuju’s first mini album ‘REC.’, below:

Following her OSTs for ‘Bossam: Steal the Fate’ and ‘Police University’ released in 2021, ‘REC.’ will be Yuju’s official debut as a solo artist. ‘REC.’ releases on January 18 at 6 pm KST.

Additionally, former IZ*ONE member YENA has released the first concept photos for her solo debut with the EP, ‘SMiLEY’. The newly released photos follow a cheery and colourful vibe, true to the mini album’s name, as well as YENA’s vivacious aura.

Check out the concept photos for YENA’s first EP, ‘SMiLEY’, below:

YENA debuted as a member of the project girl group IZ*ONE in 2018, where she successfully displayed her skills across various positions in the group, including lead vocalist, lead dancer, and rapper. As a result, YENA is expected to show many diverse sides of herself as a solo artist.

‘SMiLEY’ releases on January 17 at 6 pm KST.

Stay tuned for more updates!