Double Treat: TWICE members drop glittery concept photo & schedule calendar for 1st English single 'The Feels'

Make way, for, TWICE is coming! The girl group has shared a double treat for their fans with a glittery group concept photo and a schedule calendar, revealing details up the release date. Previously, the talented girl group unveiled pretty concept photos, teasers and TikTok videos, piquing fans' curiosity and expectations even further.

Starting from September 24 to 26 TWICE will release concept photos, followed by two teasers for the music video on September 27 and 29. October 1, the girls will release the official music video for their first English single 'The Feels'. An hour post the release of 'The Feels' music video, they will interact with ONCEs on "Twitter Blueroom LIVE" at 2 pm KST (10:30 am IST). TWICE will be debuting their English single 'The Feels' on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on October 1, the same day that the single is scheduled to release. On October 6, they will perform on 'Good Morning America: What You Need To Know'.

You can check out schedule below:

Meanwhile, the girl group has also unveiled the second group concept photo for 'The Feels'. The girls dazzle in shimmering cheerleader outfits, oozing every bit of the "girl-crush" vibes they are known for! 'The Feels' is now available for pre-order and save. 'The Feels' will also have two remixes, The Stereotypes Remix and YVES V Remix, and its instrumentals.

You can check the photo below:

TWICE's 'The Feels' will release on October 1 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST).

