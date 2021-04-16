DOWN MV: A.C.E. channels a cheery & optimistic vibe in the latest spring collab with Grey

A.C.E members combine a happy spring aura with a savvy tech vibe. Go swipe right!

If happy and cheerful spring vibes were to have a child with cool and savvy technology, it would result in the birth of Down! Down, A.C.E's latest comeback song is all sunshine and good vibes, just like the hashtags we use on our Instagram. A.C.E is one of the most talented groups out there and with their latest collab with Grammy-nominated EDM/Pop duo Grey, they are certainly aiming for the stars!

Down is a cheery and optimistic song about being happy and positive during these difficult times. The members sans Wow, who has taken a break from all the group activities owing to his poor health are channelling their fun side through this song. The entire song has been shot in an Instagram and Tik Tok style format. We can see the filters, emoticons, funky texts and super-cool features like rewins and zoom in! The members are having a gala time and the energy is infectious to anybody, who is watching this. And believe us, being positive and staying negative is the mantra to live by in this pandemic.

You can check out the music video below:

It is not visually fresh and appealing but sonically it is vibrant and easy-breezy! Down will be available in three versions - one with the members' Ft Grey, one with just A.C.E members and one instrumental version.

