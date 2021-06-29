Doyoung, Mark & Kun share plans for NCT including the Hollywood subunit; Fans vehemently say NO

What's happening with NCT Hollywood? Watch the video and know about it more, via the members themselves, here.

In a not-so-predictable turn of events, SM Entertainment held their press conference SM Congress: 2021, sharing details about the company’s business and plans for idols’ future activities. The conference gave viewers an insight into the idols’ promotional activities, their exclusive SMCU (SM Culture Universe), a metaverse with new AI technologies, shows and much more. Among all of them, the news of NCT Hollywood is unarguably the most talked about thing on social media sites currently.

NCT members Doyoung, Mark and Kun represented their sub-units NCT 127, NCT Dream and WayV respectively, during their segment with founder of SM Entertainment, Lee Soo Man. The conversation started with Lee Soo Man praising the achievements of the groups, and having a light-hearted talk. Doyoung spoke up about the future activities that will continue to showcase NCT’s identity. He also revealed, “In addition to NCT Dream’s repackaged album [Hello Future], NCT 127 also plans on promoting a full-length and a repackaged album.” He also revealed that there will be a new combination of members this year. As for the Chinese sub-unit WayV, both Doyoung and Kun, WayV’s leader, shared that the group is preparing for a full-length album.

Things got more exciting when Lee Soo Man talked about NCT Hollywood, SM’s new project that aims to put the company’s mark on history. Exploring seas like never before, SM Entertainment joined hands with MGM Worldwide Television Group to audition and create a subunit from America that will debut in America itself.

Mark shared that it will be an audition program through which members will be selected, and trained back in Seoul, South Korea, to then debut in America. Doyoung also revealed that because of all the experience they’ve had, they will be the mentors of NCT Hollywood, training the “all-American” (as shown in the video) boys to be better, while Lee Soo Man will be the producer.

Watch the video below: (NCT Hollywood part starts from 20:01)

NCTzens were pretty excited knowing the future plans of NCT subunits, but things went downhill from the mention of NCT Hollywood.

Check out fans' reactions here:

I don't need NCT HOLLYWOOD, only 23 people are enough for me. Take good care of existing artists first. Don't take people's dreams for fun. #CANCEL_NCT_HOLLYWOOD pic.twitter.com/poW0sc5ipd — (@_345luvkdy) June 29, 2021

I don't need NCT HOLLYWOOD i just want sungchan and shotaro oh and NCT 2021 comeback pic.twitter.com/FbrpvQ4ouc — fluffykurohair (@weeyaboba) June 29, 2021

SM: ok here we go NCT Hollywood NCT and NCTzens: pic.twitter.com/9n1mS0MIRL — (@hayeorieee) June 29, 2021

127, dream Nct Hollywood

WayV, U pic.twitter.com/VVacHm7kXF — wave (@waenggs) June 29, 2021

SM I have an idea just take the members who can speak English and let them promote as NCT Hollywood Johnny, Mark, Ten, Jaehyun, Xiaojun and YangYang no need for a survival show you already have them pic.twitter.com/c4UXUrjrrc — (@skzlovein) June 29, 2021

At this point, nct Hollywood is really not needed. For better promotions, Sm should concentrate on 127, Dreamies, and Wayv. It's also beneficial to keep shotaro and sungchan in a fixed unit. — Jeffrey hellofuture (@hellary__) June 29, 2021

What are your thoughts on NCT Hollywood? Share them with us in the comments below.

Credits :SM entertainment youtube

