Doyoung, Mark, Shotaro and more to participate in the first title track ‘Universe’ for ‘NCT 2021’

SM Entertainment, the agency, announced that NCT will release their 3rd full-length album 'Universe' on December 14th. This album consists of a total of 13 songs in various genres, including the double title songs 'Universe’ and 'Beautiful', as well as the chemistry of NCT U.

The new song 'Universe' is a hip-hop-based R&B dance song with an addictive chorus. In the lyrics, words like ‘you are my world and the being that moves me, and the process of running to the universe calling you is beautiful and fateful’. In addition, Doyoung, Jungwoo, Mark, Xiaojun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Yangyang, and Shotaro participate in this new song. This song was written, composed and arranged by hit maker KENZIE, and Mark participated in the rap making.

The other title track 'Beautiful' is a pop ballad song that combines piano and band sounds, and the lyrics contain the message, "Don't forget that you are the only and special being in the world, and let's keep running after our dreams." This new song is a group song of 21 members who participated in the 3rd regular album, and members Johnny, Taeyong, Mark, Hendry, and Jeno took charge of the rap making.

Meanwhile, NCT's 3rd full-length album 'Universe' will be released on December 14th as an album, and it is currently available for pre-order at various online and offline music stores. NCT 127's 3rd full-length album 'Sticker', released on September 17, ranked 96th on the US Billboard's main chart 'Billboard 200' released on November 23, continuing the chart for 9 weeks in a row, once again confirming the strong global power of NCT 127.

