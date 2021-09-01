‘D.P.’ actor Son Seok Gu’s agency takes legal action and responds to school violence allegations

On August 31, a netizen uploaded a post on their social media handle accusing Son Seok Gu of being a criminal and practising school violence. The post immediately caught fire and netizens started discussing the matter.

According to the self-proclaimed eye witness, Son Seok Gu went to the same middle school as them in the city of Daejeon and practised violence on other students along with some other students. The netizen claimed that he picked weak students and harassed them by beating them on their backs and hitting them with his slippers.

The netizen added how these incidents shocked them and how fear never allowed them to help the victims.

However, Son Seok Gu’s agency had to say otherwise. According to the agency SBD Entertainment, they went through thorough research and the claims turned out to be untrue. The agency further announced that they will be taking legal action against the netizen for their false accusation.

Son Seok Gu is a 38-year-old actor who has been a part of multiple movies as well as tv dramas including ‘Scarlet Innocence’, ‘Black Stone’, ‘Sense8’, ‘Suits’, ‘Designated Survivor: 60 Days’ and ‘Be Melodramatic’. Most recently he acted in the Netflix original series ‘D.P.’ alongside Jung Hae In and Koo Kyo Hwan. His role saw him become Captain Im Ji Sup, a problematic soldier in the story. He has also received several nominations at the 2018 KBS Drama Awards and 55th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Do you think the accusations are true? Let us know in the comments below.