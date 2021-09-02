‘D.P.’: Cutthroat, realistic, heartbreaking & more; Is there a possibility of season 2?

“Train like you’re in battle” the chant roars from the grease-stained faces of the new recruits of the military. As is mandatory from the age of 18 to 28, all male citizens of the Republic of Korea must enlist in the military to perform their duty. And so does An Jun Ho (played by Jung Hae In), as his conscription arrives for a 2-year period. Infamous for its bullying cases, An Jun Ho finds himself working as another private who must hone his mental as well as physical skills to persevere the hardships.

He takes on the role of a D.P. which unbeknownst to most people is the recruits’ chance to work outside their base camp and bring multiple other benefits, or so it seems to anyone on the outside. Now with the responsibility of catching deserters who have fled their military duty, An Jun Ho finds himself amidst crippling situations that have him question the point of the enlistment. One death later, An Jun Ho’s righteous side takes centre stage as he is paired with an experienced corporal, Han Ho Yeol (played by Koo Kyo Hwan).

Between an abusive father, a mother that he does not speak to and a rich partner, An Jun Ho’s struggles have not seen the last. Fighting for people that must be brought back to their base, but at what cost, the deserters’ gut wrenching stories make An Jun Ho and Han Ho Yeol resort to extreme measures. They run for their lives, often risking it only for the momentary satisfaction of doing their assigned task, which in turn brings trauma to the deserters.

The story takes a massive turn as one of their own runs away with a bloodthirst for his bully and ex-senior while the D.Ps must do everything to save him. A showdown with the involvement of police and a special duty team who might have to shoot their own comrade results in multiple injuries and another death. ‘Just how necessary is this?’ An Jun Ho sighs in question, deciding to take his own step out of the black and yellow line.

Koo Kyo Hwan’s character is finding immense support from viewers owing to his forgivable nature and happy vibe. He knows everything but sticks to the right methods not straying away from taking strides for his fellow countrymen. It is a role well executed.

Jung Hae In may have just strayed from his usual romance boy image to challenge a rugged army recruit in Netflix’s ‘D.P.’ and we believe it has been the best decision. The actor who has previously taken up a similar role in ‘Prison Playbook’ seems to have unleashed all of his pent up potential for a standing-ovation worthy performance.

Actors have expressed their wish for a season renewal and the cliffhanger plays right into it. We await further updates, looking forward to An Jun Ho and Han Ho Yeol’s military life.

Are you looking forward to another possible season of ‘D.P.’? Let us know in the comments below.