D.P. director announces plans for D.P. season 2 after nabbing Best TV Drama at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards

On May 6, one of the most looked forward to awards night of the Korean entertainment industry opened its doors to some of the most loved dramas, movies, variety and their teams. Hosted by the trio, actor Bae Suzy, actor Park Bo Gum and entertainer Shin Dong Yup, the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards took its course from 7:45 PM KST (4:15 PM IST).

Among the many nominations and correspondingly announced winners, fans of K-dramas looked forward to the revelation of the Best Drama category. Nominees included ‘D.P.’ (Netflix), ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ (tvN), ‘Squid Game’ (Netflix), ‘The Red Sleeve’ (MBC) and ‘Going to the Blue House Like This’ (wavve).

In the end, it was Netflix’s ‘D.P.’ starring Jung Hae In, Koo Kyo Hwan, Cho Hyun Chul and Shin Seung Ho that took home the win. During his winning speech, director Han Jun Hee thanked everyone from the cast and the crew. Before bringing it to a close, he carefully mentioned that the season 2 of the drama is set to begin this month.

The news could not have come at a better time as the anticipation for actor Jung Hae In’s next role has been high. While it is known that the actor is currently shooting for ‘CONNECT’ (working title), the fans have been curious about the direction his role as Private Ahn Jun Ho would go. The last season ended with the character crossing the entrance line to become a deserter himself instead of being the army officer that he was supposed to be.

What are you looking forward to in season two of ‘D.P.’?

