‘D.P.’ star Koo Kyo Hwan to lead webtoon based action film ‘Reawakened Man’

Lotte Entertainment announced on April 11th that the movie 'Reawakened Man', starring Koo Kyo Hwan, is preparing for full-scale production. The movie is an action blockbuster that depicts the events that occur after the main character, Seok Hwan, learns that he has the ability to resurrect.

Koo Kyo Hwan plays Seok Hwan, a job-seeking student who lives an ordinary life who accidentally dies and resurrects three days later to learn his secrets.The film expands the webtoon's worldview by adding the story of the project that is the source of Seok Hwan's ability to revive. Director Baek Jong Yeol of 'The Beauty Inside' is in charge of directing, and after finishing the main casting, filming will begin next year.

Starting with this work, Lotte Entertainment and the production company Yongfilm are planning to introduce the 'New Humanity War Series' with new hero characters as the main characters. Lotte Entertainment explained that the 'New Humanity War Series' will be an action blockbuster series that tells the story of these people born through secret research and the war they fight against the new human race that threatens the survival of the present human race.

Koo Kyo Hwan is a South Korean actor and film director known for his role in the films ‘Jane’ (2016), ‘Peninsula’ (2020) and ‘Escape from Mogadishu’ (2021). He also attracts recognition for his performance through the Netflix original ‘D.P.’ (2021).

