‘D.P.’ star Shin Seung Ho joins Lee Jae Wook, Jung So Min and more in the new tvN series ‘Return’

An official from the agency King Kong by Starship released a good media report on September 28th, "Shin Seung Ho is filming for tvN's new drama 'Return'" which is a drama about young magicians who deal with heaven, and is a new work by the writers of the Hong sisters (Hong Jung-eun, Hong Mi-ran), who wrote dramas 'Hotel Del Luna', 'My Girl', and 'The Greatest Love'.

According to an exclusive report carried out by Hankyung, Lee Jae Wook and rookie actress Park Hye Eun have been cast in the upcoming tvN drama 'Return'. Lee Jae Wook's last project was alongside Go Ara in the Netflix drama Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol but he rose to global popularity even before that with his character Baek Kyung in Extraordinary You. On the other hand, Park Hye Eun is a rookie actress who debuted recently alongside Nam Joo Hyuk and Jung Yumi in Netflix series The School Nurse Files.

She went on to sign with actor Ju Ji Hoon's agency H&Entertainment. CEO Hong Min-ki of H&Entertainment said, “Park Hye Eun is a super rookie who suddenly appeared with a unique presence from her debut work. She has great strength as an actor with a mystical and unique charm and a lovely image, so her future career is expected even more. We will actively communicate and support Park Hye Eun, who has infinite potential, helping her to be the next generation star.” This unique pairing is already drawing attention for the kind of chemistry they'll show on screen.

Meanwhile, Shin Seung Ho made his name known by appearing in the web drama 'A-Teen' in 2018. Since then, he has appeared in dramas such as JTBC's 'Moment of Eighteen' and Netflix's 'Love Alarm' and 'DP'.

