D.P.2: Jung Hae In, Koo Kyo Hwan, Son Seok Gu, & Kim Sung Kyun to reprise roles

Netflix series 'D.P.2' cast lineup has been confirmed as of May 31. The popular military drama is set to return with its season 2 after receiving massive praise following the release of its first season. Adapted from a webtoon of the same name, 'D.P.' follows the story of a special squad of 'Deserter Pursuits'.

Deserter Pursuits are military personnel responsible for arresting runaways. In the show, Jung Hae In takes the main role of An Jun Ho, the new recruit in the team. Koo Kyo Hwan plays Han Ho Yeol, the team lead of 'D.P.'. A deeper look into the military life of South Korea is portrayed as Private An Jun Ho hunts down any deserters of the military before becoming one himself at the end of season one.

It has been reported that actors Jung Hae In (An Jun Ho), Koo Kyo Hwan (Han Ho Yeol), Kim Sung Kyun (Park Beom Gu), and Son Seok Gu (Im Ji Seob) will be reprising their roles in season two. Moreover, actor Ji Jin Hee of 'Move to Heaven' and 'Designated Survivor: 60 Days' fame as well as Kim Ji Hyun of 'Thirty-Nine' fame have been roped in for the roles of Goo Ja Woon- the chief legal officer of the army headquarters, and Lieutenant Colonel Seo Eun- the operations officer of the Ministry of National Defense Prosecutor’s Office respectively. According to the casting, it has also been reported that Ji Jin Hee's role will be a special appearance.

