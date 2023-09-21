Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman: Award-winning Director Park Chan Wook talks about BLACKPINK Jisoo's cameo

It was recently revealed that BLACKPINK's Jisoo will make a cameo appearance as a beautiful fairy in one of the stills released from the South Korean movie Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman. The upcoming movie is scheduled to be released on September 27. Award-winning Director Park Chan Wook who is known for hit projects like The Handmaiden and Decision To Leave is gaining attention for his positive remarks on Jisoo's cameo.

Director Park Chan Wook comments on BLACKPINK Jisoo's cameo

During a recent press conference, Park Chan Wook talked about the new film Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman. Since the news of BLACKPINK Jisoo's cameo was released on the same day as the special premiere, the director was shocked to know this. He said, “And the special appearance…I was shocked. You all watched it, so it’s not a surprise. I didn’t recognize her at first, and I didn’t even think that she would appear as I watched it without any prior information.” Because it was a surprise, the director was honest with his thoughts. He further added, “And since it’s a small role, I thought a minor actor would take on the role. But while watching, I thought, ‘Was there such a beautiful minor actor?’ and was shocked for a second.” When the clip was shared online, it gained quick attention from the netizens regarding Jisoo's cameo appearance, who was seen in a leading role in Snowdrop, previously.

About Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman

Based on the hit Naver webtoon, this mystery thriller film depicts the story of a fake exorcist who cannot see ghosts but has the ability to solve the case with a ghost-like insight and is then commissioned to solve a powerful possession case. The main cast of the film involves Gang Dong Won, Huh Joon Ho, Esom, Lee Dong Hwi, Kim Jong Soo, and Park So Yi. The movie will be released on September 27 in South Korea which coincides with the Korean holiday Chuseok. The filming for the same began in September 2022.

You can watch the trailer of the film below:

