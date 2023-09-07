Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman: Kang Dong Won, Esom, Lee Dong Hwi and others star in hilarious main trailer

On September 7, CJ ENM released the main trailer for Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman. The film follows Dr. Cheon (Kang Dong Won) who is a fake exorcist but gets intuitions about ghosts around him. He comes across his most powerful case and now he has to take it on and experience things he has never experienced before. The film will premiere on September 27th.

The main trailer starts with Dr. Cheon who solves all his cases with his courageous personality rather than his actual skills but his customers aren’t aware of how he fakes his abilities. In Bae (Lee Dong Hwi) is brought to a real case involving a terrifying event by Yu Kyung (Esom), a client who can see ghosts. The contention between Dr. Cheon and his group, who have extraordinary teamwork, including Hwang Sa Jang (Kim Jong Soo) and Beomcheon (Huh Jun Ho), a devil who chases spiritual human power, turns out to be more serious. The unpredictability of the story is sparked by Beomcheon's presence, which has finally revealed his true nature. The trailer goes on to show Dr. Cheon and their group get into many adventures as they try to chase down Beomcheon.

Kang Dong Won had recently appeared on tvN’s You Quiz on the Block. With his open and honest remarks, Kang Dong Won, who appeared during the variety show for the first time in a long time after appearing in only films, told them the fascinating behind-the-scenes story of the movie. Particularly, there are high hopes that the fans will get a chance to see a new side of Kang Dong Won, who returns as Dr. Cheon, a character with a variety of charms, including flashy speech and complex action. Kang Dong Won has acted in various films like Romance Of Their Own, My Korean Teacher, Camellia, Jeon Woo Chi: The Taoist Wizard, Broker, Peninsula and others. Over the years, he has been known as one of the best actors in the industry with his variety of skills, the way he commits to the character and his visuals, of course!

