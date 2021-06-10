Dr. Romantic 2 star Ahn Hyo Seop to play a chaebol lead in upcoming rom com titled Office Blind Date

Read on to know more about the role Ahn Hyo Seop would be playing and the drama 'Office Blind Date' here.

Ahn Hyo Seop is coming back to show his incredible talent on our screens again! The actor and singer forayed into acting in 2016. Now, reports confirm that he is all set to play another lead in an SBS rom com based on a web novel of the same name. Ahn Hyo Seop rose to recognition with his role in Still 17 and Top Management in 2018. He then went on to play leads in dramas such as Abyss and Dr. Romantic 2.

According to reports on June 10, Ahn Hyo Seop will be playing the role of a third generation chaebol named Kang Tae Mu who is almost perfect. He is a workaholic, looks gorgeous, is wise and intelligent coupled with incredible business skills. While he looks perfect, he has one flaw that he is yet to recover from. Due to his yet unknown trauma, he struggles with love. But that will change once he meets an employee on a blind office date!

Office Blind Date revolves around the story of an employee who ends up going on a blind date in place of her friend. The blind date is unknowingly the CEO of her company, which she finds out later. This rom com’s original story is by author Haw Hwa, who created a web novel first in 2017 and a webtoon later in 2018. It was recently reported that The Uncanny Counter actress Kim Sejeong is in talks to play the female lead Kang Ha Ri.

Meanwhile, Ahn Hyo Seop is currently filming the historical drama Red Sky alongside Kim Yoo Jung. As per the reports, the SBS show Office Blind Date is expected to start filming in the second half of 2021 and premiere in the first half of next year, 2022.

What do you think about the drama’s concept and Ahn Hyo Seop playing a chaebol? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

