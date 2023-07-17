Dr. Romantic 3 actor Ahn Hyo Seop captivates fans by performing Taeyang and BTS' Jimin's Vibe at fan meeting

Dr. Romantic 3 actor Ahn Hyo Seop performed Taeyang's Vibe which featured Jimin of BTS. Ahn Hyo Seop danced to Vibe which is one of the most buzzing collaborations between two K-pop idols Taeyang and Jimin. The actor is currently on his fan meeting tour in Asia and performed multiple songs for fans on the first day in Seoul. Fans cannot contain themselves to see his energizing performances but this one took away their attention.

Ahn Hyo Seop performed Vibe Taeyang feat Jimin of BTS

Ahn Hyo Seop announced his 2023 AHN HYO SEOP ASIA TOUR which is called The Present Show, it started on July 16 in Seoul where Ahn Hyo Seop met his fans and showed his amazing vocals, played piano, and even performed some exciting songs with choreography. One such performance that gained massive attention from netizens from all over the globe was his dance to Vibe by Taeyang. This is a tricky yet smooth choreography to follow and Ahn Hyo Seop has effortlessly presented it adding his original vibe to the stage. Fans applauded him for his amazing physique and the style he adapted for the dance segment. He further read a letter to his fans Pauljjaks as he had not written one in a long time.

About Ahn Hyo Seop

Ahn Hyo Seop was a trainee under JYP Entertainment as he aspired to be an idol, he is a multi-talented actor who has appeared in some of the most appreciated and loved K-dramas. He recently appeared in the third season of Dr. Romantic which received the highest ratings in South Korea, he played the role of Seo Woo Jin a resident turned doctor who sees a notable transition from a rookie surgeon in season 2 to a mentor in season 3. Ahn Hyo Seop also played the role of one of the most iconic Chaebol characters Kang Tae Moo in Business Proposal which was watched by millions of people on Netflix. Ahn Hyo Seop will be seen alongside Jeon Yeon Been in the upcoming Netflix K-drama A Time Called You which is scheduled to release in 2023.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook not credited appropriately for Seven music and performance videos? BIGHIT MUSIC responds