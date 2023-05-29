Dr Romantic 3: Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Min Jae, and So Joo Yeon lend their voice for OST

Popular medical drama series ‘Dr. Romantic’ returned with a third season in April 2023. Reprising their roles in the lead positions were actors Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, and Lee Sung Kyung, alongside Kim Min Jae and So Joo Yeon. Recently, it was revealed that the main actors of the show comprising the two couples have recorded an OST for ‘Dr. Romantic 3’.

Dr. Romantic 3 OST

Initially, a star-studded lineup was revealed starring the EXO's Baekhyun, NCT's Doyoung, Gummy, and SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan as the people who will be lending voices to the official soundtracks of the album for ‘Dr. Romantic 3’. However, recent reports reveal that Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Min Jae, and So Joo Yeon, have already recorded an OST of their own. The same is expected to be presented to the viewers as a gift for liking the drama and showering it with lots of love.

Of the four actors, Lee Sung Kyung is known to have previously lent her voice to OSTs for her other projects. On the other hand, Ahn Hyo Seop previously completed a promise made with Kim Sejeong as his last drama ‘Business Proposal’ reached high ratings, impressing once again with his melodious voice which he trained alongside GOT7 members in the past. Meanwhile, Kim Min Jae has trained to be a K-pop idol and has a great musical incline as well. Subsequently, an immensely impactful and heartwarming release is being expected from the bunch.

About Dr. Romantic 3

The program, which made its highly anticipated return after over 3 years, is receiving much love from the audiences as expected. Ranking within the top 2 every week since its premiere on the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, it is showing great continued promise. With realistic set-ups, exciting cases, new twists, and a large crew, as well as popular roles being revived, ‘Dr. Romantic 3’ is set to become one of the best K-drama releases of the year. The upcoming episode of the show has teased the cameo of actor Yoo Yeon Seok, who plays the role of Kang Dong Joo, one of Dr. Boo Young Joo’s (Kim Sabu) first apprentices.

