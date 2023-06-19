Dr. Romantic 3 and Yoo Yeon Seok bag 1st spot on most buzzworthy K-dramas, Korean actors rankings

Weekly most buzzworthy K-dramas and Korean actors list is out and Dr. Romantic 3 remains at rank 1 while Yoo Yeon Seok has risen in the second week of June.

Yoo Yeon Seok (Contribution: King Kong by Starship)

The most buzzworthy K-drama and Korean actors list is out and Dr. Romantic 3 tops the list along with actor Yoo Yeon Seok rising to number 1 spot only after appearing in 4 episodes and co-star Ahn Hyo Seop has risen up to spot 3. The weekly top K-dramas ranking was released on June 18, by Good Data Corporation, find the full list below. 

Top 10 K-dramas of June 2nd Week 

K-drama Dr. Romantic 3 remains at rank 1 consecutively for the third time on the most buzzworthy K-dramas weekly list in the final week of its airing. On number 2 we see Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938 starring Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum and The Good Bad Mother ranked 3 in the final broadcast week of the shows. On rank 4 we have tvN's Delightfully Deceitful which was at rank 5 last week. KBS 2's My Perfect Stranger and The Real Has Come! rose to number 5 and 6 respectively this week. K-dramas Battle for Happiness and Woman in a Veil are on spot numbers 7 and 9 respectively. Two K-dramas ahead of their release have already entered the list which are King the Land starring Girls' Generation's YoonA and 2PM’s Lee Jun Ho at number 8 and See You in My 19th Life starring Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyun at number 10.

Top 10 Korean Actress of June Week 2

Dr. Romantic 3 continues to rule the chart as actor Yoo Yeon Seok who appeared only for a few episodes has already risen to rank 1 while the K-drama completed airing, while actor Ahn Hyo Seop took the spot number 3. Actor Lee Dong Wook stayed strong at number 2 as Tale of Nine tailed 1938 ran its course and co-star Kim So Yeon rose up to rank 3 from number 8. Lee Do Hyun from The Good Bad Mother ranked number 4 along with co-stars Ahn Eun Jin and Ra Mi Ran ranking at 9 and 10 respectively. Actress Chun Woo Hee with co-actor Kim Dong Wook of tvN's revenge-comedy drama Delightfully Deceitful took spot number 7 and 8 for the second week of June. 

