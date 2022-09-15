Dr. Romantic 3 confirms 2023 release with Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung reprising roles

Han Suk Kyu will return for his titular role of Boo Yong Joo for the third time. Meanwhile, actors Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung who played Seo Woo Jin and Cha Eun Jae respectively in the second installment of the show will also reprise their roles. Along with this, the crew will also continue as the last season with scriptwriters Kang Eun Kyung and Lim Hye Min and director Yoo In Suk, taking their corresponding roles.

Our favourite team of doctors is returning! On September 15, a source from SBS revealed that the drama has confirmed its production for a third season and we will be able to meet the cast very soon through a renewal. Furthermore, the main cast for ‘Dr. Romantic 3’ has also been revealed.

The first season starred Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin alongside Dr. Kim Sabu aka Han Suk Kyu while season 2 saw a change of the main roles. With the first run in 2016 and a successful return in 2020, the show has been anticipated to make a return by avid watchers. Both seasons recorded high viewership ratings and left enough room for development of the stories.

The production team said, “‘Dr. Romantic’ received great love from viewers every season. Although two years have passed, the production team and actors will do their best to prepare for the return of the many people who still remember and are waiting for ‘Dr. Romantic’.”

As of now, it is known that the show will begin filming soon and is expected to air in 2023.

