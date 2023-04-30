Dr. Romantic 3 Ep 1-2 Review: Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Kyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung return with fervour and special guests

Name: Dr. Romantic 3

Premiere date: 28 April 2023

Cast: Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Kyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Min Jae

Director: Yoo In Shik, Kang Bo Seung

Writer: Kang Eun Kyung, Lee Hye Min

Genre: Drama, Medical, Romance

No. of Episodes: 16

Where to watch: SBS, Disney+ Hotstar

Dr. Romantic 3 Storyline

The last season of the show ended on a bittersweet note as fans worried about Dr. Kim Sabu (Han Suk Kyu) aka Dr. Boo Yongjoo’s deteriorating health. On the other hand, with Park Min Gook (Kim Joo Hun) as the President of the hospital joining hands with the team at Doldam Hospital, their plans for a Trauma Centre looked bright. This season deals with the difficulties in making the trauma centre a reality as well as the romance between the leads, Dr. Seo Woo Jin (Ahn Hyo Seop) and Cha Eun Jae (Lee Sung Kyung) as well as Park Eun Tak (Kim Min Jae) and Yoon Ah Reum (So Joo Yeon).

Initial opinion on Dr. Romantic 3 Ep 1-2

Right from the first episode, the show goes in strong with a politically and medically complicated case involving North Korea defectors. At the same time, the new use of the ready but not approved trauma centre comes into play, adding to the difficulties. While all is well and good, the production seems to have tried to make the new centre too blingy and in turn made it look as if the original Doldam hospital is a run down location. As a fan of the previous two seasons, this may off odd to anyone who tunes in.

Han Suk Kyu is his usual nonchalant but all-business self, dealing with his role very smoothly, though the focus seems to have shifted on the other characters further. However, it is not off-putting seeming only natural in the couse of the show. Dr. Romantic still comes in to save the day on multiple occassions, donning different hats to vow the viewers.

Love in Dr. Romantic 3

The romance between Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung, one of the most anticipated trope of this season is pretty limited for now and we like how they are easing the audience into it, instead of turning the show into romance. In fact, the apparent problems the couple might face in the coming days have already given way with Dr Cha Eun Jae’s father getting involved with the Doldam squad. On the other hand, the relationship between nurse Park Eun Tak and Dr. Yoon Ah Reum is as complex as ever, as the two take absolute baby steps. A possibility of a love triangle is being introduced and we’re not sure if we like that. However, we’re open to waiting and watching.

New faces featuring Extraordinary Attorney Woo Young Woo

The supporting cast members of the superhit ENA show ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo Young Woo’ made cameos in the second episode as possible new recruits. Joo Hyun Young, Ha Yoon Kyung, and Joo Jong Hyuk appeared as exaggerated versions of their characters on the legal show that went viral in 2022. Moreover, professional Korean golfer Im Seong Jae was also seen acting. All this for the introduction of military doctor Lee Sun Woong, played by Lee Hong Nae, who has entered as another fan of Dr. Kim Sabu’s skills. The other new doctor is Jang Dong Hwa played by Lee Shin Young and is the perfect troublemaker under Dr. Seo Woo Jin.

You know it, we’re returning for week two with the same excitement for the show if not more!

