Dr Romantic 3 Ep 13-14 Review: Yoo Yeon Seok's face off against Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung is unmissable

Name: Dr. Romantic 3

Premiere date: 28 April 2023

Cast: Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Min Jae, Yoo Yeon Seok

Director: Yoo In Shik, Kang Bo Seung

Writer: Kang Eun Kyung, Lee Hye Min

Genre: Drama, Medical, Romance

No. of Episodes: 16

Where to watch: SBS, Disney+ Hotstar

Dr. Romantic 3 Ep 11-12 Recap

Cha Eun Jae (Lee Sung Kyung) finally earns the trust of her father regarding her relationship with Seo Woo Jin (Ahn Hyo Seop) who is struggling with the burdens of his hand injury. Meanwhile, Yoon Ah Reum (So Joo Yeon) and Park Euntak (Kim Min Jae) come across a major hurdle in their relationship. However, a different storm seems to be readying itself for the Doldam Hospital team as Dr. Kang Dong Ju (Yoo Yeon Seok) makes his grand return, welcomed by Kim Sabu (Han Suk Kyu). Some jealousy, misunderstandings, fights, and more are anticipated in this week’s episodes.

Yoo Yeon Seok’s return to Doldam Hospital

The secret card that Dr. Boo Yong Joo (Han Suk Kyu) had hidden away, only to be revealed at a time when the current ace of Doldam Hospital is down, was none other than the original ace of the team, Kang Dong Ju. He has returned after completing his military service and practising in the US for a few years. And while most of the team gives him a warm welcome, the ‘Reset’ couple finds it odd due to a past happening. Having known each other previously, jealousy seems to be brewing between Kang Dong Ju and Seo Woo Jin.

Lee Sung Kyung’s dilemma

A usually obedient Cha Eun Jae finds herself at a cross when saving the life of a patient and listening to her senior’s orders stand in front of her. However, deciding that as a doctor, saving a person matters more to her, she steps off the Trauma Center to help the Doldam Hospital team. Many netizens have voiced their support for Cha Eun Jae who ends up saving a newly born child’s life who was abandoned in the washroom. Seeing her stand her ground and Seo Woo Jin’s support for her was enough for many to find peace with her decision.

Ahn Hyo Seop versus Yoo Yeon Seok

Though Seo Woo Jin opposes the outright boycott of the new leader, he questions the beliefs of Kang Dong Ju. At the same time, he is heavily impressed with the speed and technique of his senior, who has previously trained under Kim Sabu. The two ‘aces’ of Doldam Hospital stand at crossroads however possess the same aim for their careers, showing the possibility of a team forming between them.

Advertisement

So Joo Yeon asks to break up with Kim Min Jae

Dr. Yoon Ah Reum, awaiting any reaction or response from nurse Park Euntak finds herself seeking help from her colleagues who end up suggesting she go for an extreme decision. At the same time, Park Euntak is struggling to find the right words to apologise to his lady love, watching it chip at her. The miscommunication sees Yoon Ah Reum want to break up, leaving him shocked.

Return of Seo Hyun Jin and Yang Se Jong?

As Cha Eun Jae is firm on her plan of a boycott, a fire disaster calls for immediate action, presenting another dilemma in front of her. Meanwhile, the ‘scolding’ she received from Kang Dong Ju as her absence caused worry in the operation room for the Trauma Center, presents the danger of her losing her job. Kang Dong Ju shares that he has decided to add more people to his team and would not have to worry should Cha Eun Jae leave, hinting at the return of the original Doldam Hospital team, including Seo Hyun Jin and Yang Se Jong’s characters of Yoon Seo Jung and Do In Bum respectively.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Dr. Romantic 3 Ep 11-12 Review: Lee Sung Kyung proposes marriage to Ahn Hyo Seop, Yoo Yeon Seok returns