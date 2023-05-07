Dr. Romantic 3 Ep 3-4 Review: Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung face bigger problems

Name: Dr. Romantic 3

Premiere date: 28 April 2023

Cast: Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Min Jae

Director: Yoo In Shik, Kang Bo Seung

Writer: Kang Eun Kyung, Lee Hye Min

Genre: Drama, Medical, Romance

No. of Episodes: 16

Where to watch: SBS, Disney+ Hotstar

Recap of Dr. Romantic 3 Ep 1-2

As a few North Korean defectors entered the South Korean territory, the trusted team of the Doldam Hospital were called upon for help. Dr. Boo Young Joo aka Kim Sabu (Han Suk Kyu) who was on vacation at the time arrived to save the day once again. New faces in the form of a rookie doctor named Jang Dong Hwa played by Lee Shin Young and a military doctor turned employee Lee Sun Woong played by Lee Hong Nae were introduced. The romance between Seo Woo Jin (Ahn Hyo Seop) and Cha Eun Jae (Lee Sung Kyung) was a welcoming development.

Initial opinion on Dr. Romantic 3 Ep 3-4

As the excitement for the opening of the Doldam Trauma Center has been an anticipated move for the viewers, the introduction of the controversial actor Lee Geung Young in the major and recurring role of Dr. Cha Jin Man has put the drama under a different spotlight. Moreover, as he has been revealed as the father of Cha Eun Jae, the tension is at an all-time high. However, that has done little to deter the interest of fans who are extremely fond of the ‘Dr. Romantic’ series. The titular doctor, Kim Sabu is once again faced with the problem of having his precious career and methods being snatched away from him.

Ahn Hyo Seop as the mentor to Lee Shin Young

This has been one trope that has pulled us in by the reigns. Seo Woo Jin is known to be a hard-working doctor who is now struggling with keeping the newest resident in his department under check. Jang Dong Hwa (Lee Shin Young) appears to be plagued by his past, the details of which have been kept under wraps for now. Many netizens have connected the dots and found him to be the younger brother of Jang Hyun Joo, Kim Sabu’s first-ever apprentice who passed away. Whether their theories will turn out to be true, is one thing we’re definitely waiting to find out.

Tensions between Lee Sung Kyung and her father

As Seo Woo Jin and Cha Eun Jae have found their way to shared living after 3 years of dating, the show went ahead and introduced her father who now happens to need a place to live. After being pushed out of his own home in hopes that Dr. Cha Jin Man would never figure out about their living situation, Seo Woo Jin is also facing the wrath of the man at his workplace and we think it’ll take only so long before it all blows up. Our only hope? Cha Eun Jae stays on the side of her understanding boyfriend who stands up to her father for the things he believes in. What a green flag!

The ever-present rivalry between Boo Yong Joo and Cha Jin Man is healthy for now, but we’re expecting it to turn bitter soon. Until then, the romance between Park Eun Tak (Kim Min Jae) and Yoon Ah Reum (So Joo Yeon) is successfully keeping us entertained!

