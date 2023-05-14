Dr. Romantic 3 Ep 5-6 Review: Ahn Hyo Seop wishes to marry Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Min Jae speaks out for his love

Name: Dr. Romantic 3

Premiere date: 28 April 2023

Cast: Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Min Jae

Director: Yoo In Shik, Kang Bo Seung

Writer: Kang Eun Kyung, Lee Hye Min

Genre: Drama, Medical, Romance

No. of Episodes: 16

Where to watch: SBS, Disney+ Hotstar

Recap of Dr. Romantic 3 Ep 3-4

The tussle between Ahn Hyo Seop’s Seo Woo Jin and Lee Shin Young’s Jang Dong Hwa continued further. However with little intervention from Dr. Boo Yong Joo they settle the differences. Seo Woo Jin, under the pressure of having come across his girlfriend’s father suddenly and the fear of benign separated from his mentor, Kim Sabu, seems to be at crossroads with his own thoughts. Meanwhile, Lee Sugn Kyung as Cha Eun Jae is having troubles picking sides with her family and her lover being on opposite end at times.

Lee Shin Young approaching So Joo Yeon, Kim Min Jae’s retaliation

The young resident at the hospital has been causing trouble for everyone around him and has surely found himself on the ‘hate list’ of several viewers already. This time he seems to have found a bone to pick with Kim Min Jae’s Park Eun Tak. After being corrected on his skills by the nurse which seemingly dented his ego, Lee Shin Young who plays Jang Dong Hwa set out to behave disrespectfully, however gets disciplined by Dr. Boo Yong Joo. Moreover, him making eyes and expressing affection at Park Eun Tak’s girlfriend Dr. Yoon Ah Reum played by So Joo Yeon even after learning of her relationship status is where we’re drawing the line. We hope the character redeems himself before finding himself at the other end of everyone’s wrath.

Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung butting heads

The ‘Reset’ couple as they’re called seem to have moments of romance and trouble in equal parts this time. After a steamy session last time, this week the two have been healthily working on their relationship and this is exactly what we’d like to see. Slowly slipping confidence on Seo Woo Jin’s end who is looking forward to making a good impression on his girlfriend’s father and hoping for his approval on their relationship, is also seemingly affecting Cha Eun Jae. However, with Seo Woo Jin exceptional display of skills, the light at the end of the tunnel seems to be visible. He even admits wanting to marry Cha Eun Jae if she agrees and have kids with her, surely making all the viewers swoon over their love.

About Dr. Romantic 3

‘Dr. Romantic 3’ returned to the screens of all the fans and saw a great interest for the series as usual. With Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, and Lee Sung Kyung, in the lead roles, reprising their characters from the second season, it seemed to be only a matter of time before the shows ratings would cross last time’s threshold. With that already done and dusted, the show’s avid fans were curious about how the makers would make it even more interesting, and it seems they don’t have to worry about anything. The show has returned with a strong plot and introduced new characters to keep it exciting.

With a bigger war waging from Dr. Cha Jin Man who is eyeing all that Kim Sabu holds near and dear, we hope the bloodshed will not be literal.



