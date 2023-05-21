Dr. Romantic 3 Ep 7-8 Review: Ahn Hyo Seop declares love for Lee Sung Kyung after near-death experience

Name: Dr. Romantic 3

Premiere date: 28 April 2023

Cast: Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Min Jae

Director: Yoo In Shik, Kang Bo Seung

Writer: Kang Eun Kyung, Lee Hye Min

Genre: Drama, Medical, Romance

No. of Episodes: 16

Where to watch: SBS, Disney+ Hotstar

Recap Dr. Romantic 3 Ep 5-6

With the fight still very much on for all the employees at the Doldom Hospital, Kim Sabu aka Dr. Boo Young Joo (Han Suk Kyu) comes across a hurdle like no other. With the death of an assemblywoman’s son in the Trauma Centre and the constant bickering between his two favourite residents, Cha Eun Jae (Lee Sung Kyung) and Seo Woo Jin (Ahn Hyo Seop), things seemed to be grim for the team. Add to it the increased stress levels that Dr. Cha Jin Man, who happens to be Cha Eun Jae’s father, brings, the hospital’s future looked unstable. However, once again ‘Dr. Romantic’ put his experience into motion to make things smooth.

Ahn Hyo Seop’s close call with a shooter

When the preview for this week’s episodes was shared with the viewers, they came across a shooter on the loose, frantic reactions from Cha Eun Jae and Dr. Yoo Ah Reum (So Joo Yeon), as well as danger-prone Seo Woo Jin and Park Eun Tak (Kim Min Jae). Right from the get-go Seo Woo Jin was shown sitting across an injured man who decides that they must die together. As the episodes unfold, a military man on the loose with multiple guns in possession is revealed. The show runs over a fight between a few soldiers over gambling and the injuries that follow. Though by the end, Seo Woo Jin comes out almost unscathed and with the question of whether he could one day become a personality as important as Kim Sabu is to him. He ends up declaring his love to Cha Eun Jae, catching her off guard.

Lee Sung Kyung doubting her skills

As a result of the shootings, the Trauma Center is thrown into turmoil. Dr. Jung Insu (Yoon Na Moo) hesitates before taking charge in the aftermath of his failed treatment the last time, making Kim Sabu notice the effect of the gruesome nature of the profession once again. We wonder if the show will have one doctor crack under pressure. Similarly, Cha Eun Jae who was earlier revealed to have surgery anxiety is thrown into another mess due to her father’s opinions that affect her judgement. It is refreshing to see her admit her fault and take responsibility for her actions, which is uncommon in the real world.

Kim Min Jae’s past revealed to So Joo Yeon

The one relationship all the viewers, us included, have been keen to explore is between nurse Park Eun Tak and Dr. Yoon Ah Reum. While so far it was skimmed over, with interference from Lee Shin Young’s Jang Dong Hwa adding a little spice, the couple was finally given enough screentime over this week. The usually calm Park Eun Tak was shown being aggressive to a former schoolmate and with a ‘killer’ tag looming over his head, we wondered if it would be the end for the good man Park Eun Tak. However, the writers stuck to him being a sincere person after all and ended with another sweet moment between the couple.

The upcoming episodes show another danger striking the team with Seo Woo Jin and Park Eun Tak going to to tackle the troubles even if it means harm to themselves. Moreover, Kim Sabu’s prognosis seems to have changed, and his condition getting worse.

