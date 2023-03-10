Dr. Romantic 3 first poster OUT: Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung’s medical drama shares premiere plan

‘Dr. Romantic 3’ creators had previously confirmed that the show will air in the first half of 2023 getting the fans super excited for another ride in the Doldam Hospital. Well now, the latest update has brought out an estimated release date when the viewers can anticipate the TV series' release. Starring Han Suk Kyu as the titular character, actors Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung will be reprising their roles from the second season.

Dr. Romantic 3 first teaser poster

The new season will likely begin in the same place as always, the lovely Doldam Hospital, which works on its own rules and under the guidance of Dr. Boo Yong Joo or as he likes to call himself, Kim Sabu. The first poster shows the insides of his office which is vintage as ever. Hanging on the rack is his doctor’s white coat with the clutter on his desk constant. The show confirms its airing in April saying, “We hope his romance wil once again be a source of comfort for us”, adding that the new Friday Saturday drama will premiere sometime next month.

After being shunned from Geosan University Hospital, Kim Sabu began working in a smaller establishment in the Gangwon Province. Here he treats people of all kinds, having expertise in three boards and trains younger doctors who arrive at the hospital. He wishes to leave behind a legacy of his own by training his pupils to become better versions of themselves and hone their skills.

Joining in the first season were actors Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin who trained under him and did not reprise their roles with the story showing as if they have gone away to study abroad. Meanwhile, Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung took on the reigns for the second season and showed a sizzling chemistry which the viewers are anticipating in the upcoming edition. Kim Min Jae, Jin Kyung, Im Won Hee, So Joo Yeon and more have been confirmed to reprise roles. Meanwhile, Lee Shin Young, Lee Hong Nae and Lee Geung Young have been roped in as new supporting characters.

‘Dr. Romantic 3’ will broadcast after ‘Taxi Driver 2’ ends.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat