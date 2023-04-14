Dr. Romantic 3: Han Suk Kyu, Lee Sung Kyung and Ahn Hyo Seop save lives in dangerous settings in latest teaser

The second teaser of 'Dr. Romantic 3' was released, raising expectations for a new story in Season 3.

Dr. Romantic 3:

SBS' new Friday-Saturday drama 'Dr. Romantic 3', which will be broadcasted for the first time on April 28th, is a drama depicting the story of a 'real doctor' taking place in a poor local Doldam Hospital. Above all, Season 1, which aired in 2016, and Season 2, which aired in 2020, are SBS' mega-hit series that recorded the highest viewership rating of 27%, and are attracting attention by introducing Season 3 in three years.

Second teaser:

In the second teaser video of 'Dr. Romantic 3' released on the 14th, 'Doldam Hospital Emergency Trauma Center', in which Master Kim (played by Han Suk Kyu) drew a big picture from season 1, finally took off its veil for the first time. The second teaser video released on this day opens the door by announcing the 'new beginning' of Doldam Hospital. “You can’t even open the door and finish it. With Master Kim's voice saying, "Let's open the trauma center there," the trauma center that opens the door in an emergency situation is revealed. At the same time, the precarious fate of the trauma center is drawn, adding to the tension. He faces opposition that patients should not be brought in, and the voice of someone declaring an all-out war against Master Kim is heard. The sharp conflict surrounding the trauma center was predicted. The reason Master Kim wanted to establish a trauma center was to save equal lives. Then, the struggles of the medical staff who tried to save people in the disaster scene unfolded.

Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung and more:

Seo Woo Jin (Ahn Hyo Seop) in confusion, Cha Eun Jae (Lee Sung Kyung) who is determined, and Park Eun Tak (Kim Min Jae) and Park Min Guk (Kim Joo Hun) running urgently, followed by the phrase 'We risked everything'. In particular, the acting banquet of the actors filling the screen without gaps raised expectations. Han Suk Kyu delivered the last line of Master Kim in a heavy way and had a strong resonance. No matter who he is, what he does, what position he is in, Master Kim's solemn expression following the line "I'm willing to give my best" left an impact.

Release Date:

'Dr. Romantic 3', which amplifies curiosity about the story of Season 3, which will unfold anew, will be the fate of the Trauma Center, which was Master Kim's dream and hope in crisis, and will be broadcasted on April 28th following 'Taxi Driver 2'.

