Dr. Romantic 3: Kim Min Jae, So Ju Yeon and others are joyous faces of Doldam Hospital in new posters

Dr. Romantic 3 starring Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyun, and Han Seok Kyu is all set to return to viewers later this month. The third season of Dr. Romantic series will premiere later this month on April 28. Besides the aforementioned actors, the show also stars Kim Min Jae, So Ju Yeon, Jin Kyung, Im Won Hee, Byun Woo Min, and Jung Ji Ahn.

Dr. Romantic revolves around a group of medical professionals who work at an out-of-sorts hospital nestled in the countryside. The makers of the show have been regularly updating fans with various teasers and posters. While glimpses of the main cast were unveiled just a few days ago, the latest posters reveal the supporting cast of the show that is all set to return to the viewers for the second time.

Kim Min Jae

In the medical drama Dr. Romantic 3, Kim Min Jae will be seen playing the role of Park Eun Tak, a diligent nurse at the Doldam Hospital who always greets his patients with a smile. Kim Min Jae has previously won the hearts of viewers in the first and second seasons of Dr. Romantic. In the past, besides the Dr. Romantic series, Kim Min Jae has also been a part of Gong Yoo starrer ‘Goblin: The Lonely and Great God’. Kim Min Jae returned to television in 2020 alongside Park Eun Bin in ‘Do You Like Brahms?’. Besides his acting projects, Kim Min Jae has also been featured on several music videos including Red Velvet’s ‘Would U’ and Punch’s ‘Heart’.

So Ju Yeon

So Ju Yeo will be seen portraying the role of Yoon Ah Reum, a part of the emergency medicine department. So JuYeon made her official acting debut in 2018 with the film ‘The Whispering’. While So Ju Yeon is quite popular as a part of the Dr. Romantic series, she has several other projects that have massively contributed to her popularity as an actress. Her roles in web series like ‘Lovestruck in the City’ and ‘A Love So Beautiful’ made her viewers favourite both within and beyond South Korea.

