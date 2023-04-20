Dr. Romantic 3 Main Poster OUT: Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung pose with Doldam squad

The highly anticipated third season of the medical drama series, Dr. Romantic, is all set to premiere on April 28, 2023. The lead cast members of the show, Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, and Lee Sung Kyung, along with other actors, have posed together for the main poster of the show, which was recently released by SBS.

The Doldam Squad

In the poster, Han Suk Kyu, who plays the role of the eccentric yet brilliant cardiothoracic surgeon Kim Sa Bu, is seen standing in the center, exuding confidence and authority. On the other hand, Lee Sung Kyung, who plays the role of Cha Eun Jae, a skilled and compassionate surgeon, stands on the left side of the poster, radiating her warmth and empathy. Ahn Hyo Seop, who portrays the role of the ambitious and talented surgeon Seo Woo Jin, stands beside Cha Eun Jae with a smile on his face, showcasing his reliance.

The trio is joined by other cast members the Dolgam Squad, who are seen standing shoulder to shoulder with everyone radiating happiness and confidence, dressed in their white coats, and scrubs.

The essence of the poster

The poster captures the essence of the show, which revolves around the lives of the doctors, nurses, and patients of Doldam Hospital. The smile and confidence on their faces show how good and reliable they are with their work which further adds to the emotional resonance of the poster, highlighting the dedication and passion of the medical professionals toward their patients.

The poster has already generated a lot of buzz among fans of the show, who are eagerly waiting for the premiere. With the main cast members and the production team returning for the third season along with a cameo of Yoo Yeon Seok, expectations are high for yet another compelling storyline and outstanding performances.

The main poster of Dr. Romantic 3 is a stunning visual representation of the show's themes and characters. With Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, and Lee Sung Kyung leading the cast, the show promises to deliver another heartwarming and inspiring tale of love, sacrifice, and the healing power of medicine.

