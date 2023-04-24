Dr. Romantic 3 OST line-up: EXO’s Baekhyun, NCT’s Doyoung, Gummy, and SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan to lend voices

Dr. Romantic 3 has revealed its first OST lineup, and it's a star-studded one featuring popular K-Pop artists. EXO's Baekhyun, NCT's Doyoung, Gummy, and SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan will all lend their voices for the drama's original soundtrack.

A star-studded lineup

Baekhyun has gained worldwide fame through his successful endeavors as a member of EXO and as a solo artist. He recently collaborated with music director Jeon Chang Yeop on the OSTs for 'Dr. Romantic 2' and 'Cheonki Hong', and once again he is going to work with him on the new drama 'Dr. Romantic 3'. Baekhyun's delicate and warm vocals in 'I Love You' have garnered high praise from fans, as it is his first drama OST release after completing his military service.

Gummy has earned the title of 'OST Queen' for her numerous hit OSTs, including 'Raindrops', 'The Moon Rises During the Day', 'Remember All My Days and Then', and 'You Are My Everything'. She has touched the hearts of viewers with her music, and her previous work on the 'Dr. Romantic 2' OST 'How is Your Day' has received much love from the public. Fans are eagerly anticipating her upcoming release, as it is expected to be just as memorable.

Doyoung, a member of NCT and NCT 127, has a strong global following and has showcased her versatile musical abilities through her OST releases, such as 'Hard for Me', 'Like a Star', 'Just a Little More', and 'To You Who Can't Love'. His participation in the 'Dr. Romantic 3' OST has piqued fans' interest in what kind of sound she will bring to the drama.

Seungkwan has lent his vocals to various drama OSTs, including 'Pit a Pat', 'Is It Still Beautiful', 'Reason', and 'Go', showcasing his ability to express the emotions and situations of the characters through his singing. He is already known for his strong and stable vocals in the music industry. Fans are excited to hear his emotive performance on the 'Dr. Romantic 3' OST, which is expected to have a lasting impact.

Buzz around the Dr. Romantic 3

The collaboration of writer Kang Eun Kyung, director Yoo In Sik, and music director Jeon Chang Yeop on the third season of ‘Dr. Romantic’ has generated significant buzz. Jeon Chang Yeop, who has worked on the previous seasons of the drama series, as well as other hit shows like ‘A Lawyer with 1,000 Won’, ‘My Love from the Star’, and ‘Maknae's Son’, has drawn interest for the sound he will bring to the new season. ‘Dr. Romantic 3’ is set against the backdrop of a struggling local hospital, and portrays the story of a dedicated physician. The drama will premiere on SBS on April 28.

With such a talented and diverse lineup, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Dr. Romantic 3's OST. The drama, which stars Han Suk Kyu, Lee Sung Kyung, and Ahn Hyo Seop, has already been receiving positive reviews for its captivating storyline and impressive acting performances. The addition of these talented artists to the OST only adds to the hype surrounding the drama.

