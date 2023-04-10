Dr. Romantic 3 posters show Han Suk Kyu, Lee Sung Kyung, and Ahn Hyo Seop delivering genuine care to patients

‘Dr. Romantic’ is all set to return with a third season next season. The upcoming third season of 'Dr. Romantic' will continue to portray the stories of a group of diligent doctors who work at a rundown hospital in the countryside. The series will feature returning cast members Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Min Jae, So Ju Yeon, Jin Kyung, Im Won Hee, Byun Woo Min, and Jung Ji Ahn. The newly released character posters have generated excitement for the upcoming season, as they offer a glimpse of what to expect from main characters Dr. Kim (Han Suk Kyu), Seo Woo Jin (Ahn Hyo Seop), and Cha Eun Jae (Lee Sung Kyung).

Dr. Kim

Dr. Kim is shown in one poster with a warm smile as he looks fondly at his Doldam Hospital family through the Emergency Room glass wall. The poster highlights how he was initially alone in running the hospital, but he now has Seo Woo Jin, Cha Eun Jae, and the rest of the Doldam family sharing his cause. The posters showcase the genuine care and warmth that the main characters bring to their work and patients, hinting at the heartwarming stories that will be told in the upcoming season.

Seo Woo Jin & Cha Eun Jae

After becoming a surgeon to simply make ends meet, Seo Woo Jin found a new purpose in life and the path to becoming a true doctor after meeting Dr. Kim. Compared to three years ago, Seo Woo Jin's gaze has grown deeper and more sincere as he examines his patients. Fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing Seo Woo Jin's growth and how he follows in Dr. Kim's footsteps. Moreover, there is also Cha Eun Jae, who was able to aspire to bigger dreams thanks to Doldam Hospital. In the previous season, she overcame her fear of performing surgery after meeting Dr. Kim and began to have more confidence in herself. Despite the challenges that come with taking such a path, she chose to save lives and continued to grow as a doctor.

Overall, fans of the series can look forward to the return of beloved characters and the continuation of the heartwarming and realistic stories that 'Dr. Romantic' has become known for.

