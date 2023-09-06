Dr. Romantic 3 star Kim Min Jae announces military service enlistment to be on THIS DATE

Dr. Romantic 3 actor Kim Min Jae revealed the date of his enlistment through a message on his online fan cafe. He will start his military service in September and has asked fans to continue supporting him until he returns after completing his mandatory service.

Kim Min Jae revealed his military enlistment date

On September 6, The Do You Like Brahms? Star took to his fancafe to talk about his military service plans to his fans directly. In a message, he wrote, "Today I have a story that I wished to convey directly to my fans. I believe many were curious about it, but I'm getting enlisted on September 18 to fulfill my national defense duties." He shared his thoughts sincerely and revealed that he would be joining the Army Band saying, "I feel very sad when I think about not seeing you all for a while once I get enlisted. I will be joining the Army Band and I am also excited and grateful because I believe I will be able to experience and learn more through my military journey." He concluded his message by saying, "I will never forget your kind hearts for worrying about me. I will return as a stronger and a better person, an Actor Kim Min Jae who will repay your love".

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 3 years of Do You Like Brahms?: Character breakdown of Park Eun Bin, Kim Min Jae’s roles