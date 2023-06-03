Dr. Romantic 3 starring Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung persists as most-watched Friday drama

The 11th viewership rating of Dr. Romantic 3 was the highest at the moment, with 13.8% for households in the metropolitan area, 13.4% for households nationwide, and 15.5% overall. In addition, the audience rating, which is a crucial indicator of the topicality and competitiveness of the channel, was 4.6%, placing it first among all Friday dramas.

11th episode:

Cha Jin Man, played by Lee Kyung Yeong, was discharged from Doldam Hospital in the 11th episode, which aired on June 2nd. Only Cha Jin Man was cornered over this because he was one of the people who wanted it. In the trailer for episode 12, someone whom Doctor Kim referred to as a bit stronger than him came to Doldam Hospital and raised expectations because it will be the comeback of Yoo Yeon Seok's character from Dr. Romantic 1. Han Suk Kyu plays Doctor Kim, who recruited Cha Jin Man as the head of the trauma center with Plan B. Cha Eun Jae (Lee Sung Kyung) was shocked by the shameful rumors about her father and wept. Doldam Hospital was abuzz with Cha Jin Man's rumors. Both Cha Jin Man's confidence and reputation suffered. Before that, in the 10th ending, the caller's name was Kang Dong Ju (played by Yoo Yeon Seok), raising the possibility that Kang Dong Ju, a disciple of Dr. Kim, would appear in Season 1. The 12th episode was awaited even more as viewers' expectations rose.

Dr. Romantic 3:

The account of the major's dedication incident three years ago that involved her father, Cha Jin Man, shocked Cha Eun Jae. It was about a student who died as a result of Cha Jin Man's passing on of a medical lawsuit to his student. Those who were perplexed by his distinct appearance from the person she knew as her father and had admired since childhood, Cha Eun Jae thinks, expressing her regret. In the newly released stills, one can see Seo Woo Jin (Ahn Hyo Seop) looking worried next to Cha Eun Jae who receives a call that seems to break her emotionally and she cries in his arms.

