Dr. Romantic 3 strikes again at rank 1 on weekly buzzworthy K-dramas: King the Land and more grab a spot

Dr. Romantic 3 stays strong at number one despite its finale episode aired on June 17. The buzzworthy K-dramas for the third week of June are here, and these K-dramas have captured the hearts and attention of the viewers. We see a dramatic change in the list as The Good Bad Mother, Tale of Nine Tailed 1938, Dr. Cha said farewell to the viewers, and new K-dramas are trending. Full list here. 

Top 10 Most Buzzworthy K-dramas of June  3rd week

On number one, we see Dr. Romantic 3 dictating K-drama rating charts with the highest percentage of 32.19. The medical K-drama finished with the top rating and fans speculated another season for the show. We observed some freshly airing K-dramas like King the Land with 17.68% ratings starring YoonA and Lee Jun Ho on rank 2 and See You in My 19th Life with  10.8% ratings starring Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyun on rank 3 have now started airing. Both K-dramas ranked in the top 3 of the list right after their first two episodes aired. On rank 4 we have KBS2's My Perfect Stranger with 8.96% ratings starring Jin Ki Joo and Kim Dong Wook followed by Delightfully Deceitful with 8.14% ratings on rank 5 starring Chun Woo Hee and Kim Dong Wook again. On ranks 6 and 7 we see Battle for Happiness with 4.04% ratings and The Real Has Come with 3.72% ratings respectively. Oh Se Rin and Joo Ae Ra's Woman In A Veil landed on rank 8 with 2.7% ratings. Kim Tae Ri's Revenant on rank 9, which is yet to be aired, has already started creating a buzz on the internet with 2.28% ratings and on rank 9 Queen of Masks with 1.78% closes the list. 

With such a diverse range of captivating plot lines, the third week of June offered an exciting list of K-dramas that left viewers eagerly waiting for more. K-dramas like King the Land and See You in My 19th Life are not only trending in Korea but also in many other countries. 

 

