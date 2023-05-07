Dr. Romantic 3 tops most buzzworthy drama list; Doctor Cha actors reign supreme on actor list

‘Dr. Romantic 3’ and ‘Doctor Cha’ have been receiving high praise from Korean viewers. According to the latest rankings from the Good Data Corporation, the rankings show that ‘Dr. Romantic 3’ has been rated as the most buzzworthy drama in Korea. While Dr. Romantic 3 gains a top spot, ‘Doctor Cha’ actors have bagged five out of ten positions on the buzzworthy actors’ list.

Dr. Romantic 3 takes the top spot

‘Dr. Romantic 3’ is the latest installment of the popular medical drama series, and it has received rave reviews for its engaging storyline and impressive cast. The drama features Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, and Lee Sung Kyung in lead roles, and viewers have been impressed by their performances and chemistry on screen.

According to the latest rankings from the Good Data Corporation, ‘Dr. Romantic 3, which is being broadcasted on SBS, has emerged as the most talked-about drama in its first week of airing. To determine the weekly rankings, the organisation collates data from online communities, social media, blog posts, news stories, and videos concerning dramas that are currently airing or will soon be aired. The third season of the popular series not only claimed the top position in the list of dramas that generated the most buzz. But three of its cast members also made it to the top ten rankings of most buzzworthy drama cast members this week. The new cast member Ahn Hyo Seop debuted at No. 4, while Han Suk Kyu and Lee Sung Kyung ranked at No. 7 and No. 9, respectively.

Doctor Cha making it big on the rating list

‘Doctor Cha’ has been gaining attention for its talented cast of actors. And, the drama has also been praised for its unique storyline and refreshing take on the medical drama genre.

The weekly drama chart by Good Data Corporation saw JTBC's ‘Doctor Cha’ ranking second and dominating the top ten actor places with five spots. Uhm Jung Hwa and Kim Byung Chul remained at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, while Myung Se Bin climbed to No. 3. In addition, Min Woo Hyuk debuted at No. 6, and Park Joon Geum made it to the list at No. 10. The ranking is based on the amount of buzz generated by the news, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media surrounding the dramas that are currently airing or will air soon.

Other dramas and actors on both lists

The drama chart by Good Data Corporation for the week saw JTBC's new release ‘The Good Bad Mother’ come in third, with its lead actor Lee Do Hyun making his debut at No. 5 position on the actor chart. On the drama chart, ENA's ‘Pale Moon’ remained in the fourth spot, while Kim Seo Hyung, the female lead of the show, made her debut at the No. 8 position on the actor chart. Another new release, Channel A's ‘Queen of Masks,’ premiered at the No. 7 position on the drama chart, and ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938’ by tvN made its entry at No. 10.

Advertisement

The following are the top ten dramas that generated the most buzz in the fourth week of April:

SBS ‘Dr. Romantic 3’ JTBC ‘Doctor Cha’ tvN ‘The Good Bad Mother’ ENA ‘Pale Moon’ KBS2 ‘The Real Has Come!’ KBS2 ‘Oasis’ Channel A ‘Queen of Masks’ tvN ‘Family’ MBC ‘Joseon Attorney’ tvN ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938’

Meanwhile, the top ten drama performers who sparked the greatest interest this week are as follows:

Uhm Jung Hwa (Doctor Cha) Kim Byung Chul (Doctor Cha) Myung Se Bin (Doctor Cha’) Ahn Hyo Seop (‘Dr. Romantic 3’) Lee Do Hyun (The Good Bad Mother) Min Woo Hyuk (Doctor Cha) Han Suk Kyu (Dr. Romantic 3) Kim Seo Hyung (Pale Moon) Lee Sung Kyung (Dr. Romantic 3) Park Joon Geum (Doctor Cha)

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Namgoong Min's upcoming drama Lovers' extra banned from filming site after controversy over past actions