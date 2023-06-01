Dr. Romantic 3 wrap-up party: Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung, Yoo Yeon Seok, and more celebrate

The team of ‘Dr. Romantic 3’ met up for a final goodbye to the beloved series. A wrap-up party was conducted on May 30 where all cast members and crew of the famed medical series gathered for a fun gathering.

Dr. Romantic 3 wrap-up party

Right from the leads of the show- Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung, and Kim Joo Heon to supporting cast members Kim Min Jae, So Joo Yeon, Shin Dong Wook, Lee Hong Nae to writers, directors, staff members, and more were in attendance for the closing part of ‘Dr. Romantic 3’. Notably, actor Yoo Yeon Seok who was last seen in the first season of ‘Dr. Romantic’, and is set to make a cameo in the upcoming episodes was also spotted. Photos and videos from the party show everyone dressed in casual fits and having a good time with each other.

In particular, a cake cutting video has been doing the rounds on the internet. The cake itself was too pretty to not receive a mention. Embellished with lots of flowers and photos of the main cast as well as director and writer, alongside a photo of their set. Over it stood a stone structure displaying the words ‘Doldam Hospital’ in Korean. Actors Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung, Yoo Yeon Seok, director Yoo In Shik, and more were seen cutting the cake amidst a lot of cheer.

About Dr. Romantic 3

The show is the third instalment in the famed medical romance series. Revolving around the titular character of Dr. Romantic aka Kim Sabu or Dr. Boo Yong Joo, he is a triple-board certificate surgeon who comes across young surgeons and mentors them to become skilled professionals who would put the patient’s health above everything else. The show was renewed for the third season where Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung, and more reprised their roles and new characters were introduced. So far, the show has been very well received by the audiences, breaking previous rating records and receiving even more love. Episodes 11-12 are set to air this weekend.



