Dr. Romantic 3’s Ahn Hyo Seop and Pachinko’s Lee Min Ho to play lead roles in Omniscient Reader Viewpoint?

According to the film industry on May 3rd, Ahn Hyo Seop recently received the offer to lead in the movie 'Omniscient Reader Viewpoint’ and is adjusting the details. Based on the web novel of the same name, 'Omniscient Reader Viewpoint’ depicts what happens while the main character, Kim Dok Ja, tries to save the world that has changed according to the contents of the novel he was reading one day.

Ahn Hyo Seop:

Ahn Hyo Seop will take on the role of Kim Dok Ja, who fights to turn the world around with his colleagues, including the novel's main character Yoo Jung Hyuk, in a world that has changed according to the novel he was reading from the 'omniscient reader's point of view'. This is the first time Ahn Hyo Seop has appeared in a movie. Ahn Hyo Seop made his name known by appearing in dramas of various genres, but emerged as a trend last year with the SBS drama 'Business Proposal'. Recently, he has gained great popularity through SBS 'Dr. Romantic 3'. His next Netflix series 'Into Your Time' will also be releasing in 2023.

Lee Min Ho:

Yoo Jung Hyuk, whom Lee Min Ho is in the spotlight for, is portrayed as a handsome man who far surpasses Kim Dok Ja, befitting the hero of the original work. It is also the casting that fans of the original work are most looking forward to. An official from MYM Entertainment, the agency, told a South Korean media outlet on May 3rd, "It is one of the works that have been proposed."

Omniscient Reader Viewpoint:

The movie Omniscient Reader Viewpoint is produced by Realize Pictures, the production company of 'Along with the Gods', who wrote the myth of Ssangcheon based on a webtoon, and directed by Kim Byung Woo of 'The Terror Live', adding to expectations. The original webtoon is a mega hit that started serialization in Munpia in 2018 and exceeded 200 million cumulative views. It is a super-special story that is considered the most popular among web novels that have not been visualized, and is gathering expectations from fans of the original work.

ALSO READ: MONSTA X’s Hyungwon and Shownu gearing up to debut as first official unit

Advertisement