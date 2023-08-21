Dr Romantic 3's Kim Min Jae reunites with Lee Sung Kyung and Ahn Hyo Seop at their fan meetings; watch

Dr. Romantic 3 actor Kim Min Jae was spotted at fan meetings of Lee Sung Kyung and Ahn Hyo Seop in two different countries. The actor showed his support to his close friend Lee Sung Kyung at her Bangkok fan meeting recently and just a day before her event he was witnessed at Ahn Hyo Seop's fan meeting in Taipei. Fans expressed their happiness to see him support his cast members.

Kim Min Jae at Lee Sung Kyung's fan meeting in Bangkok

On Sunday, August 20, the Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo star Lee Sung Kyung held her Asian fan meeting called BE CLOSER in the city of Bangkok. While Interacting with her Thai fans she introduced a friend who had come to visit her at the event, it turned out to be The Dalli and Cocky Prince actor Kim Min Jae. The two stars are known for their bond and fans got excited to see the actor at the show. She called him to greet the fans and both the actors showed their attractive moves to Jay Park's song Momae. Previously, they showed their dance moves in a YouTube video collaboration on the song called U 2 Luv by Ne-Yo & Jeremih.

Kim Min Jae at Ahn Hyo Seop's fan meeting in Taipei

Just a day before attending the Shooting Star actress' fan meeting, the Tempted actor visited another friend's fan meeting event in Taipei. Ahn Hyo Seop is currently on his Asia fan meeting tour called THE PRESENT SHOW, which had its event in Taipei, Taiwan on Saturday, August 19. Kim Min Jae was spotted at the event and Ahn Hyo Seop announced that he wished to confess that his friends for 10 years had come to see him. Hearing cheers and roars from the audience Kim Min Jae greeted his fans. The two stars were seen leaving the venue to grab a meal together. Fans expressed their excitement to see the Dr. Romantic 3 cast showing their friendship in the most wholesome way. They praised Kim Min Jae for showing his support to both Lee Sung Kyung and Ahn Hyo Seop in such a short span of time.

