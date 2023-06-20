Dr. Romantic 3’s Yoo Yeon Seok and Super Junior’s Kyuhyun to reunite on tvN’s Amazing Saturday? Find Out

Popular actor Yoo Yeon Seok and Super Junior member Kyuhyun had finished filming for tvN’s variety show Amazing Saturday. It's a meeting of two entertainers with an incredible sense of humor. Through New Journey to the West and Kang's Kitchen, Kyuhyun demonstrated his artistic talent. Through The Game Caterers, Yoo Yeon Seok also laughed with a subtle humor code. The total number of appearances on Amazing Saturday is close to double digits. Through a variety of entertainment programs, the two people's friendship, which developed through musicals, has come to light.

Yoo Yeon Seok and Super Junior’s Kyuhyun’s series:

Yoo Yeon Seok became popular in 2020 when he made an appearance in the Kyuhyun-produced music video for Daystar. In the upcoming premiere of TVING's original entertainment series Bro Marble, Yoo Yeon Seok and Kyuhyun will co-star. In addition to Yoo Yeon Seok, Kyuhyun, Lee Seung Gi, Joshua and Hoshi from SEVENTEEN, Lee Dong Hwi, Ji Seok Jin, and Jo Se Ho will appear in Bro Marble. The game is based on the board game Bro Marble, in which you roll a die to buy the city you arrive at and pay a toll if you get caught in the city of another player. The United Arab Emirates' Dubai will host this one.

Yoo Yeon Seok and Super Junior’s Kyuhyun’s activities:

However, Yoo Yeon Seok's performance as Kang Dong Ju in the SBS Friday-Saturday drama Dr. Romantic 3, which came to an end on June 17th, heightened the drama's suspense. Yoo Yeon Seok, who made an appearance in Season 1 in 2016, returned to the drama as a special appearance and played the acting head of the Doldam Trauma Center. The drama caught even more popularity ever since his appearance was teased in the earlier episodes and his chemistry with the old co-stars and new ones, caused even more excitement amongst the fans. Kyuhyun, who was a prominent judge on the recently concluded episode of JTBC's Peak Time, will appear as an MC on the Netflix youth reality show Nineteen to Twenty (19/20).

